Less than a week after the news broke that Doom Patrol would be coming to an end with Season 4, the series' creator Jeremy Carver has already found his next project within the DC Universe. At a super-secret meeting to reveal the upcoming slate of DC projects, newly minted DC Studios co-heads Peter Safran and James Gunn revealed that Carver would be teaming up with Watchmen writer Christal Henry to pen the upcoming Peacemaker spin-off Waller. As the title suggests, Waller will see Viola Davis return as the titular Amanda Waller—a role that she has played across several projects.

The Amanda Waller spin-off was actually greenlit back in May of last year, with Henry attached to write and executive produce, following the success of Gunn's Peacemaker series at HBO Max. During the presser, Gunn confirmed that the series, "[I]s also going to have some of the team from Peacemaker as regulars on the show. This basically follows up to Peacemaker." He also shared his enthusiasm about the project by saying, "I think is really fantastic and HBO loves it."

While Peacemaker Season 2 may be a little way off, Safran explained that Waller will effectively bridge the gap between seasons, saying, "This series will sit between Peacemaker Season 1 and Peacemaker Season 2." Naturally, Gunn joked that his new duties as co-head have pulled him away from his plans for Season 2, jesting that, Waller is "Because I don't have time to do Peacemaker Season 2." It's actually been quite a while since we got news about the second season of Peacemaker, with Gunn reassuring fans last summer about its fate, when things were looking pretty bleak for the DC Universe.

Image Via HBO Max

Davis first appeared as Amanda Waller in the 2016 Suicide Squad, before reprising her role in Gunn's similarly titled The Suicide Squad. She has appeared in a number of subsequent projects, including Black Adam and Peacemaker. She is the architect behind forming the Suicide Squad and is relentless in her efforts to oversee the operations of not only the squad, but her little corner of government bureaucracy. She's not one to be crossed or challenged.

Jeremy Caver's Work After Doom Patrol

Carver was also attached to the Dead Boy Detectives spin-off, which was greenlit by HBO Max last year. Filming allegedly began last November, though updates have been few and far between since Lukas Gage was added to the cast. The series was born out of a backdoor pilot in Season 3 of Doom Patrol and an adaptation of Neil Gaiman graphic novel by the same name, which exists within The Sandman universe (which is in fact part of the DC Comics world). Dead Boy Detectives did not come up during the presser this week, which leaves its fate unknown.

There was no release date set for Waller, but we hope that it has a theme song just as catchy as Peacemaker's.

