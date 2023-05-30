Netflix has unveiled a first look at its latest forthcoming musical biopic Amar Singh Chamkila. The biopic, which is titled after the legendary Punjabi singer, vows to uncover the untold story of Punjab’s highest record-selling artist. The streamer has now announced that Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh will take on the role of the widely beloved artist.

The film is set to chronicle the untold remarkable rags-to-riches story of the real Amar Singh Chamkila, who boasted an appeal so vast he was dubbed the "Elvis of Punjab." His musical legacy largely consisted of unapologetically candid lyrics that addressed the messy reality of extra-marital affairs, alcohol and drug use. Whilst this line of lyrism was celebrated by the masses, addressing these topic areas so openly was also seen as controversial by some. Among his extensive repertoire of celebrated hits are the likes of "Pehle Lalkare Naal," "Talwar Main Kalgidhar Di," "Gora Gora Rang," and "Baba Tera Nankana" to name just a few. After overcoming poverty and finally reaching the height of his fame, Chamkila was killed in a devastating assassination when the singer was just 27 years old. His wife and two members of their band were also killed during the 8 March 1988 attack.

Who Is Starring in Amar Singh Chamkila?

The teaser for Netflix's upcoming film gives audiences a glimpse into musical star Dosanjh's upcoming role with a single face-on shot of him in character as he stands bold in front of a microphone with a roaring audience in front of him. This perfectly captures the way Camkila was able to resonate so effortlessly with audiences. Dosanjh is set to star in Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Indian actress Parineeti Chopra, who is famed for her work in Hindi cinema.

As with any biography that seeks to chronicle the life of a musician, those sitting at the helm arguably hold the greatest weight of all and Amar Singh Chamkila looks promising even on that front with blockbuster filmmaker Imtiaz Ali (Jab We Met) leading alongside legendary composer A. R. Rahman. Although not a biography, Ali and Rahman worked together previously in the musical space having created the angsty musical drama, Rockstar.

Amar Singh Chamkila does not yet have a formal release date but it is expected to arrive on Netflix sometime in 2024. Stay tuned on Collider for further updates. In the meantime, you can catch a first look at Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role below.