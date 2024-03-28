The Big Picture Netflix's upcoming music biopic, Amar Singh Chamkila, tells the story of the Indian folk singer's rise to fame in the 80s.

Lead by pop star Diljit Dosanjh, the film showcases Chamkila's controversial lyrics and his impact on Punjab's music scene.

Despite facing backlash for his songs, Chamkila's legacy lives on through the film's fresh soundtrack and emotional storyline.

After weeks of buildup, Netflix unveiled the trailer for its upcoming music biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, based on the life of the titular Indian folk singer. The movie is directed by the revered Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, and features pop star Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role of Chamkila, a man “who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s”. Chamkila, whose stage name can be translated to “shiny (like a star)” in several Indian languages, was the top-selling music artist in his home state of Punjab in northern India, when he was gunned down by assailants in 1988.

As the trailer reveals, he was 27 years old when he died — the same age as other music icons Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Kurt Cobain and Amy Winehouse were when they passed. The trailer opens with an older Chamkila looking back on his meteoric rise to the top, while being described by an interviewer as the “Elvis of Punjab.” We're then shown the origins of his career, back when he first decided to nervously test the waters of live singing. Before his debut performance, he is randomly assigned the name “Chamkila,” like Vito Corleone in The Godfather Part II. The name sticks. His shows begin attracting larger crowds, but as his fame increases, Chamkila also begins drawing negative attention for the controversial lyrics of his songs. The conservative-minded people of rural India are outraged by some of the things that he says through his music, but Chamkila doesn’t seem deterred. “I’m a singer, my job is to sing,” he says.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' Comes During a Heyday for Music Biopics

Chamkila’s rise coincided with a separatist movement in Punjab, which led to riots in several parts of northern India and an extended period of conflict. The trailer doesn’t highlight the socio-political context of Chamkila’s story, although it certainly shows him being tracked and harassed by armed men. But the tone of the piece is relatively lighthearted — we’re also shown glimpses of his romance with his wife Amarjot, played by Parineeti Chopra. And it shouldn’t come as a surprise that music is featured prominently in the trailer — the film will feature Chamkila’s own songs, in addition to a fresh soundtrack composed by two-time Oscar-winner A.R. Rahman.

Dosanjh is among India’s most beloved pop stars; he recently gained international recognition for his lavish performance at Coachella, and for his hit single featuring Sia. Still a part-time actor, Dosanjh has received acclaim for his performances in films such as Udta Punjab, Punjab 1984, and the Netflix film Jogi. Amar Singh Chamkila, which comes during something of a heyday for music biopics, will be released by the streamer on April 12. You can watch the trailer here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.