The Big Picture Amara La Negra educates on Afro-Latina heritage

Amara prefers dating outside the entertainment industry

Amara advocates for underrepresented communities in online dating

Amara La Negra became a spokesperson for the Afro-Latina community during the first season of Love & Hip Hop: Miami. The Dominican beauty took an opportunity to educate fans of the reality series on her Afro-Latina heritage because many assumed she was African American because of her dark skin. Amara became a favorite during the season and remains a popular figure in the franchise.

She recently gave birth to twin daughters, but unfortunately, her relationship with her children's father withered and died not long after the babies were born. She had a brief fling with Love & Hip Hop's resident F-boy, Safaree, but thankfully, that relationship was short-lived. As summer 2024 kicks into full swing, Amara says she is looking forward to getting back out into the dating world, but after joining the board of a dating app titled, Chispa, she has a little help in getting back out there.

Amara La Negra Says Dating a Latina Is a No-Brainer

Surprisingly, Amara says she isn't interested in dating another celebrity anytime soon. After being in several high-profile relationships, she says she welcomes the idea of dating someone who has a very different lifestyle than she does. She believes it would be refreshing to have a partner who doesn't come from an entertainment background so they would be able to learn about each other's lifestyle and talk about their differences.

"I'm actually very socially awkward. I have a big personality when I'm doing my job, but not in other situations. Dating isn't easy, but I think doing it online makes it easier for everyone," she shared with YouTube channel From Christal XO. Chispa is listed as the number one dating site for Latinas and Amara said she was excited to join the site. "It has so many features that make it user-friendly so you can meet people, and it's not just for dating."

Chispa can be used for networking or just meeting new people that you have things in common with," Amara explained. Although the site was created with Latinas in mind, Amara says everyone is welcome to join the site. "Who wouldn't want to date a Latina? We are spicy. We have so much flavor, and there are so many different varieties. You may want to date a Puerto Rican, a Honduran, and Dominican. There is something for everybody," she joked. "There are also features that allow you to see the person and video chat with them before meeting up because that's important," she says.

Amara herself doesn't discriminate when it comes to dating. "So if I date a Dominican, we may have dancing in common or the way we eat, but sometimes different is good. For me, I'm more of a sapiosexual than anything. I think I can work with anything else. If there are other issues, maybe I can help them work on them while we're together, but he has to be a great conversationalist. Oooh yes talk to me smart," she laughed in her signature accent.

Amara doesn't have a physical type, but she says after becoming a mother she has a much different set of characteristics she is looking for when picking a mate than before. After giving birth to her daughters, she is focused on men that are family-oriented and like children. "I also think it's important to have a man who not only has his stuff together, but he has to be someone who takes pride in being a provider. Some men have their things together, but they are stingy and don't want to share. I have bills, I need someone who wants to take care of his woman," she says.

After joining the board for Chispa as an Advocacy Council member, Amara says she is excited to be able to hear from other women and share her own dating journey with them. The online dating site is dedicated to addressing the stereotypes, cultural expectations, and racial biases that often impact the Afro-Latina dating experience. She says this partnership gives her another opportunity to empower underrepresented communities and drive positive change. "There are a lot of us out here trying not to give up on love and trying to find the right person. I think it makes it easier when there is a community that is fun, and you can meet like-minded people," she says.

Amara insists she is actively dating on the site and is hopeful that she will find her match. "The next thing you may hear from me is that there is a Chispa wedding in the works. Wouldn't that be amazing? Fingers crossed," she winks.

Love & Hip Hop: Miami can be streamed on Paramount Plus.

