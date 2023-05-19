Rami Malek will have some starry company for the new action thriller Amateur. The Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody star will be joined in the project by Laurence Fishburne, Rachel Brosnahan, and Caitríona Balfe per Deadline. Slow Horses director James Hawes is at the helm of the 20th Century production which is currently in its early stages.

All three of the stars are either coming off major projects or are about to return to screens. Amateur marks yet another addition to Fishburne's long list of recent castings including joining Morgan Freeman in a The Little Bedroom English remake and co-starring with Emma Roberts in The Astronaut. Action fans saw him steal the scene on the big screen recently, however, with the colossal hit John Wick: Chapter 4 opposite his Matrix co-star Keanu Reeves. Brosnahan, meanwhile, is about to wrap her Emmy-winning role as comedian Midge Maisel in Prime Video's beloved series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with the fifth and final season nearing its May 26 end. In contrast, the BAFTA-nominated Balfe is about to end the Droughtlander, returning as Claire Fraser for the penultimate season of the hit Starz series Outlander on June 16.

Amateur comes off as a classic revenge tale centered on a CIA cryptographer who jumps into action following the death of his wife in a London terrorist attack. Outraged that his bosses won't pursue the group behind the incident due to internal conflicts, he resorts to blackmail in order to force their hand. Instead of making them hunt down the attackers though, he demands they train him, so he can take matters into his own hands.

Who Else Is Working On Amateur?

Gary Spinelli penned the most recent draft for Amateur. He's perhaps best known for writing Doug Liman's 2017 hit action comedy American Made which itself featured a starry cast including Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson, and Sarah Wright among others. In addition to starring, Malek will also serve as an executive producer with Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson on board as producers.

