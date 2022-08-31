Whenever the streets of New York are threatened by the Sinister Six, interdimensional vampiric beings, or even the occasional mad titan, one can always rely on your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Of course, Queens is far from the only neighborhood this hero has managed to defend.

Across the multiverse, web warriors of all shapes, sizes, genders, and moralities share the common goal of protecting those they love, even at the expense of their personal life. Some are dark and broody, while others are literal cartoons. But all of them, in one way or another, follow their central belief that with great power comes great responsibility.

Billy Braddock/Spider-UK

Billy Braddock is a hero from the British Isles who’s become the leader of the interdimensional team of Spider-people known as the Web Warriors. In his first appearance, he was a new member of the Captain Britain Corps who became aware of the evil Morlun and his family’s quest to kill all Spider-Men across the multiverse.

While his concerns were dismissed, he was given a device that allowed him to travel through dimensions and contact his counterparts. Until his death during the Spider-Geddon storyline, anytime Web Warriors collided across dimensions, Spider-UK was there.

Hobart Brown/Spider-Punk

This ungovernable take on the wall-crawler is renowned for his punk rock-inspired outfit and rebellious nature. In his world, Hobart Brown was a teen boy living on the streets who found himself in the path of a radiated spider. When he donned the mantle of Spider-Man, he became an anarchist rebel leader, organizing a revolt against the president of his country - Norman Osborn.

On top of all the standard spider abilities, he also carries an electric guitar which serves as a makeshift weapon that Sid Vicious and Keith Moon would be proud of.

Peter Porker/Spider-Ham

Young Peter Porker started as a spider who wandered into the lab of a pig version of Aunt May. While attempting to create an atomic-powered hairdryer, she was irradiated and accidentally bit the spider that fell through the window. The spider transformed into a pig got adopted by May and retained the abilities of a spider.

Existing in a world of funny cartoon animals, Spider-Ham has joined heroes such as Captain Americat, Deerdevil, and the Fantastic Fur. In addition, he has crossed over into Secret Wars and even the Marvel Zombies universe.

Spider-Man Noir

This old-school take on the character grew up in great depression-era New York. He became friends with Daily Bugle reporter Ben Urich, working to defeat the crime boss known as The Goblin. While investigating, he found an ancient totem full of spiders that bit him and gave him his classic powers.

Uncle Ben’s WW1 uniform inspired his all-black costume with a coat and gun. Serving his detective-Esque, noir persona, he has a network of contacts all around the city to aid his investigations. While he was initially willing to kill his enemies, but realizes standing trial will be the only way for true justice to be served.

Peni Parker and SP//dr

Co-created by My Chemical Romance lead singer Gerard Way, Peni is a Japanese-American girl whose father piloted a special robot suit known as SP//dr until he was killed in battle. Upon his death, she was told by her Uncle Ben and Aunt May that she could pilot SP//dr and follow in her father’s footsteps.

She allowed herself to be bitten by the spider inside the suit, sharing a psychic link that will enable them both to pilot the suit. While not sharing the same powers as her fellow web warriors, her robot and clever intellect more than compensate for it.

Takuya Yamashiro/Japanese Spider-Man

This fascinating T.V. version of the character was conceived during a short-lived partnership between Marvel and Japanese studio Toei. Instead of a boy named Peter being bitten by a radioactive arachnid, this guy is a motor-cross racer named Takuya who gets his blood transfused with that of a dying warrior from planet Spider.

Rather than a friendly neighborhood wall-crawler who fights the Green Goblin, he’s an emissary from hell with a flying car and a giant robot on a mission of deadly vengeance against the evil Professor Monster. He makes for a remarkable combination of Spider-Man and Green Lantern, with a healthy dose of Peacemaker.

Ben Reilly/Scarlet Spider

This fan favorite had an interesting origin and would become well-regarded as the central figure in the infamous Clone Saga. Created by the Jackal as a clone of Peter Parker, this man believed himself to be the original. He was forced to fight his biological twin, only to discover the truth, and left New York, dubbing himself Ben Reilly.

Later on, he returned and became a hero in his own right, with the media dubbing him the ‘Scarlet Spider.’ Since then, he’s been a temporary replacement for the real Peter, died and been reborn multiple times, and turned evil then good again, all with little sign of future stories slowing down.

Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099

He began in the far future, long after the golden age of heroes had passed. Miguel O’Hara was once a child prodigy who eventually became the head of an international chemical corporation. He began experimenting with replicating the abilities of Spider-Man, which resulted in his DNA becoming 50% spider, with talons growing out of his feet and hands.

Not unlike Tony Stark, upon seeing the devastating effect of corporations like his own, he vowed to undo all the destruction and oppression they gave to the people of his city. His heroic endeavors are usually aided by his constant companion and A.I. assistant, Lyla.

Gwen Stacy/Ghost Spider

Also known as Spider-Gwen, she comes from a universe where Peter’s love interest (and Green Goblin victim) Gwen Stacy was bitten by the spider instead. Her life, to put it mildly, was not easy. First, her Peter became the lizard and died in her arms, then she was blamed for his death and was hunted down by police (including her father and the Punisher).

After several run-ins with the Web Warriors, a stint with her own Venom symbiote, and the exposure of her secret identity, she moved to the main Earth-616. She has remained there ever since, fighting villains in both dimensions.

Miles Morales/Ultimate Spider-Man

Most fans have proclaimed this popular variant as the true successor to Peter Parker’s legacy. A native of the Ultimate Marvel universe, Miles is a kid from Brooklyn who was even younger than Peter when the spider bit him. Initially refusing to do anything with his new abilities, he unofficially assumed the mantle after Peter Parker was killed during a battle with the Green Goblin.

On top of his standard web-swinging, wall-crawling, and enhanced strength, Miles can also shoot electricity and turn invisible. He became so popular he’s gotten his own video game and assumed the lead role in Into the Spider-Verse.

