A great spin-off offers audiences a different perspective into the lives of lovable characters, exploring new storylines that set it apart from its predecessor without alienating existing fans. Having said that, many spin-offs had failed to take flight in viewership due to an overestimation of a character's popularity. Not to mention the constant rehash of the same tropes and narratives that unfolded in its main series.

In the world of anime, the dos and don'ts of spin-off production are also applicable. Only a few had managed to put forward refreshing narratives without overshadowing their main shows, while others quietly went off the radar.

Amazing: 'Magi: Adventure of Sinbad'

One of the more popular characters from its forerunner Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic, the spin-off sheds new light on Sinbad before becoming the charismatic and empathetic head of the Seven Seas Alliance.

Born in a small, war-torn village, Sinbad has turned out to be a charming and talented boy despite his disadvantageous circumstances. After meeting a mysterious traveler named Yunan, the equally entertaining origin story follows Sinbad as he travels around the world, gathering trustworthy allies and striving to build a better world for his people.

Disappointing: 'Soul Eater NOT!'

The title of the spin-off says it all. Soul Eater is an impressive Halloween-themed action-adventure anime with a spooky ambiance and innovative characters. Whereas the former sees the already talented demon-hunters scavenging for souls of evil spirits, Soul Eater NOT! sets off in the opposite direction.

The slice-of-life supernatural comedy focuses on the less-gifted bunch, three girls who are taught to control their potentially dangerous powers so that they will not pose a threat to anyone. Although an interesting premise, the spin-off's animation pales compared to its parent series, and mediocre characters who are cliché stereotypes don't help the series get more interesting either.

Amazing: 'Attack on Titan: Junior High'

As one of the best-animated shows according to IMDb, the Attack on Titan series has achieved worldwide admiration for its original storyline about titan-hunting in an apocalyptic setting. The politically-driven action series is known for its phenomenal character growth, posing that the line between right and wrong is fundamentally muddled.

Attack on Titan: Junior High is an adorable chibi parody of mainly Attack on Titan's first season. The spin-off is brimming to the edge with miscellaneous inside jokes and over-exaggeration of popular characters' traits. For fans longing to take a break from all the giant-killing and political intrigue, Junior High is a nice change of pace.

Disappointing: 'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations'

Placing Boruto, the offspring of Naruto, as the focal point of the story, Boruto follows a new generation of shinobis learning the ways of being a ninja. As the follow-up to one of the most iconic shounen anime of all time, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has big shoes to fill.

Boruto inherits many similarities from Naruto that had captivated fans in the first place. Yet, it has also fallen victim to acquiring much of the original's faults and arguably exaggerated them to a greater extent. With subservient character handling, inconsistent animation, and an overabundance of filler episodes, Boruto sadly does not live up to fans' expectations.

Amazing: 'Cells At Work! BLACK'

When Cells At Work first came out, the anthropomorphic educational series won the hearts of many with its lighthearted and comedic take on human biology. Aiming to help audiences understand their body better, the series focuses more on how cells function in an average healthy body.

Aside from the obvious gender swap of the protagonists, Cells At Work! BLACK adopts a significantly darker tone and emphasizes more adult issues. For instance, the hazardous impact of smoking on the human body and even sexual dysfunction issues. The reality is that not all humans lead healthy lifestyles, and the medical spin-off does a great job expanding this grey area.

Disappointing: 'Kujibiki Unbalance'

"Otaku" is a Japanese word to describe a person who harnesses an obsession over specific aspects of popular culture, sometimes to the extreme point of hindering one's social skills. Genshiken is one of the pioneering anime for nerds about nerds, foregrounding otaku's often overlooked nurturing side.

Kujibiki Unbalance is a show within a show, often referenced by the characters in Genshiken. The successful antecedent eventually spawned a spin-off surrounding Kujibiki Unbalance to underwhelming fan reception. Featuring newly designed characters and plotlines, the result is less than agreeable given that it strays too far from its source material and offers nothing refreshing to the game.

Amazing: 'Full Metal Panic? Fumoffu'

While Full Metal Panic is a military anime with mecha elements, its spin-off Fumoffu functions more as a satire relieving tension from its main series. "Fumoffu" is the sound Bonta-kun makes, the show's infamous mascot character, which is essentially the male lead Sergeant Sousuke disguised in an amusement park bear costume.

The action-comedy continuation takes place six months after the original story, focusing on Sousuke and Kaname (Sousuke's primary protection target) trying to live an ordinary high school life amidst the chaos. It also accentuates the growing romantic tension between the two leads while adding crude humor for a few good laughs.

Disappointing: 'Burn The Witch'

As hot-blooded shounen anime Bleach excites fans with its scheduled return in 2022, many were treated to the surprising release of author Tite Kubo's Burn The Witch. Taking place in the same universe as Bleach, the spin-off follows two witches striving to protect and manage dragons on behalf of the people in a fictionalized London.

Boasting state-of-the-art animations from Studio Colorido and fantastic fight sequences, Burn The Witch is a visually-pleasing fantasy adventure hampered only by an inferior story and flat characters. A second season is in the works since the first ends on a cliffhanger.

Amazing: Thus Spoke 'Kishibe Rohan'

Kishibe Rohan is a professional manga artist first introduced in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure:: Diamond Is Unbreakable. Like many of Jojo's characters, Rohan's stand (a physical manifestation of a person's "life energy") involves literally reading a person's mind like an open book. From there, he can make changes to their behavior or have insight into their deepest thoughts.

The spin-off series mainly tells a string of mysteries that Rohan encountered when he was doing research for his manga. From legendary spirits to narcissistic sports junkies. Thus, Spoke Kishibe Rohan is a must-watch for fans of the Jojo franchise and newcomers looking for an anime that excels in the suspense and detective genre.

Disappointing: 'Saint Seiya: Omega'

Rumored to be the primary inspiration behind Bleach and Mobile Suit Gundam, Saint Seiya is one of the most celebrated sci-fi adventure anime that only gained international recognition in recent years. Revamping Greek mythology and featuring violent battles, the success of Saint Seiya led to a spin-off centering on a new generation of warriors.

The reception towards Saint Seiya: Omega is mostly mix-to-negative responses, with many claiming that it's a flawed, alienating reinterpretation of the original series many had come to love. In other words, the spin-off is rendered forgettable compared to its much more revolutionary precursor.

