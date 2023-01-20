A teaser clip for Sky Cinema’s upcoming animated movie The Amazing Maurice has been released. The clip, which focuses on the character played by Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, teases viewers on what to expect from the animated movie set for release in theaters in February.

The Amazing Maurice is slated to make its North American debut at Sundance on January 23, while it will be released in theaters nationwide on February 3. The Amazing Maurice is based on Terry Pratchett’s children’s fantasy novel The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents, released in 2001. The book is the 28th novel written by the author in his Discworld universe. The Amazing Maurice follows main character Maurice (Hugh Laurie) and his band of rats with his pied-piper Keith (Himesh Patel) as they travel across the countryside on a quest to swindle villagers with a staged rat plague.

On their quest, the band arrives in a market town where they discover an ominous threat to their swindling ways. For a market that is supposed to be filled with the noise of trade, all Maurice and his band notice is dead silence. The gang later discovers that a crime boss who has a connection with the rats in town has been involved in the disappearance of food across town. Maurice, his band of rats, Keith, and Malicia (Clarke), the mayor’s daughter, take on the task to solve the mystery as they explore the hidden passageways in town.

Image via Viva Kids

RELATED: 'The Amazing Maurice': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far

Malicia’s sneaky skills come to life in the recently released teaser clip. The adventurous story lover is seen running around the town, unlocking doors and discovering clues on a quest to show her skills to Maurice and Keith as they attempt to solve the mystery. The clip shows Malicia as a fun and sneaky character ready to dive head-first into danger just to enjoy the thrill of the adventure.

The Amazing Maurice is written by Academy Award nominee Terry Rossio and directed by Toby Genkel. The animated movie comes with a stellar cast, alongside Clarke, Patel and Laurie are Gemma Arterton, David Thewlis, Hugh Bonneville, and David Tennant. The Doctor Who star was announced to be joining the cast in May 2021, making it the second project inspired by Pratchett’s work to cast Tennant, as he played the demon Crowley on Amazon’s Good Omens, a series based on the author’s novel with Neil Gaiman.

The Amazing Maurice will premiere in theaters on February 3. Watch the clip below: