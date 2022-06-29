There's no time better than the time spent with your gal pals. Fantastic friends, fine wine, face masks, and fattening junk food is all you need for an epic girls' night. While gossip is the supreme priority, sometimes all a girl needs is to watch movies with her besties all night long and laugh and cry about the characters' struggles.

RELATED: Heartwarming Movies That Will Cure Your Existential Dread

When emergency calls, it's not wise to waste half the night scrolling through Netflix. So instead, it would probably be wise to list your favorites before the next girls' night gets scheduled.

'Bridesmaids' (2011)

Annie's (Kristen Wiig) life is a mess. So when her best friend gets hitched, she must be the maid of honor to regain her confidence. Here's a secret: she's a terrible bridesmaid and, kind of, a lousy friend. As the flurry of wedding parties goes by in a daze, she faces competition from a fellow bridesmaid to prove who is the bride's true (and better) best friend.

With wholesome (and sometimes highly competitive) female friendships running the show, Bridesmaids is a great watch for all of you who get annoyed with all the engagement announcements on Facebook.

'10 Things I Hate About You' (1999)

Cameron James (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) can't date Bianca Stratford (Larisa Oleynik) till her ill-tempered sister, Kat Stratford (Julia Stiles), has a boyfriend. So like any sane man at his age, he pays money to Patrick (Heath Ledger) to date her. Eventually, Kat falls for Patrick's antics and agrees to date him, only to get her heart broken.

Very loosely based on William Shakespeare's Taming Of The Shrew, 10 Things I Hate About You is a perfect "boy makes a bet to date girl" trope for when you want to hate boys or swoon for Heath Ledger.

'Set It Up' (2018)

Harper (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie (Glen Powell) are overworked and underpaid executive assistants to their workaholic bosses. So in an attempt to finally get their bosses off their backs, they concoct a grand, relentless plan to set them up. While their plan leads to a bust, and they decide to break the couple up, they might just find true love in one another and definitely, better jobs.

Set It Up is a perfect combination of Horrible Bossesmeets The Parent Trapwith a meet-cute that'll have you fangirling.

'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' (2018)

Every time she has a crush on a boy, Lara Jean (Lana Condor) writes them a love letter (which she never sends, of course). So when her meddling sister, Kitty (Anna Cathcart), mails the letters to these boys, Lara is drowning in awkward situations. She must find a way out of it, and it comes in the form of a tall, dreamy Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) - a boy she kissed during spin the bottle in seventh grade and one of the recipients of the letters.

RELATED: The Best Valentine's Day Movies on Netflix

With an amazing fake dating trope and a boyfriend who's every girl's dream, To All The Boys I Loved Before is a story that'll give you and your friends the warm fuzziesevery time.

Brooks (Noah Centineo) is ready to start college in an Ivy League, but there's a problem: money. With his friend’s help, he develops an app that allows him to rent himself out as a date, and the client gets to choose what they want- a poet, a nice and friendly guy, a musician, and so on. While a little predictable, The Perfect Date has a feel-good factor that'll keep you swimming on the hard days.

RELATED: Date Night Movies Guaranteed To Make A Good Impression

If you've watched Noah Centineo in To All the Boys I've Loved Before, this is your perfect chance to fall in love with his character all over again.

'Clueless' (1995)

Josh Lucas (Paul Rudd) thinks his ex-stepsister, Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone), is “a superficial space cadet,” and she believes he’s a brown-nosing freeloader who should go “torture another family.” Their massive rivalry comes to a halt when Josh stands up for Cher, and they give in to their feelings to give their whirlwind romance a chance.

RELATED: Movies Like The Kissing Booth to Watch for More Swooning Teen Romance

There is no way you can talk about chick flicks without reminiscing Clueless. A classic enemies-to-lovers, a high school makeover, and a young Paul Rudd? Check, check and check.

'Friends With Benefits' (2011)

Jamie (Mila Kunis), a "pick me" girl, becomes fast friends with Dylan (Justin Timberlake), an emotionally unavailable jerk after she convinces him to take a job at GQ magazine. They discover they have much more in common than they initially thought and find common ground after sharing their disappointment in true love.

They decide to add casual sex to their relationship, only to realize that adding sex leads to complications. With an absolutely unreal cast list, including Andy Samberg, Emma Stone, and Woody Harrelson, Friends With Benefits is your go-to push for putting yourself out there.

'About Time' (2013)

While most people inherit their father's hair or their mother's year, Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson) inherited his father and forefathers' ability to time travel. To make life more interesting, he decides to go back in time and get a girlfriend. As he attempts to woo Mary (Rachel McAdams), he realizes that the ability of time travel ain't enough to win someone's heart.

RELATED: Best Time Travel Movies Ever Made, Ranked

Somehow, even when he uses his power (and a bit of cunning) to make Mary fall for him, About Time doesn't steer into a man robbing a woman of her agency and choice and is instead heartwarming and gentle.

'Crazy, Stupid, Love' (2011)

When middle-aged Cal Weaver's (Steve Carell) wife asks him for divorce after revealing an affair with co-worker David Lindhagen, he is dejected. He seeks to discover manhood with the help of a newfound friend Jacob (Ryan Gosling), as they navigate the same questions about love and sharing your life with others.

RELATED: Best Steve Carell Movies, Ranked

While the cast alone is reason enough to cancel all your prior appointments and have a girls' night to watch this movie, Crazy, Stupid, Love is a masterpiece of its own, even if you're not swooning for Ryan Goslingright now.

'The Kissing Booth' (2018)

Elle (Joey King) and Lee (Joel Courtney) have been joined at the hip ever since they were born minutes apart. Their friendship runs on a list of rules, and the most important of them: his hot older brother is 100% off-limits. So naturally, Elle is attracted to Noah (Jacob Elordi), but she knows better than to act on it.

But when Elle and Lee organize a kissing booth for a school fundraiser and Noah kisses Elle, rules might have to be broken and bent. Irresistibly swoon-worthy, The Kissing Booth is a chick flick to its core.

NEXT: Best Netflix Original Movies, According to IMDb