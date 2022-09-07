The true caliber of an actor is tested when they get to portray roles from different genres, levels, and even different ages. Andrew Garfield has been able to ascertain his moxie with diverse portrayals, not only in leading roles but supporting ones as well. From being a teenage, spider-bitten neighborhood superhero, to a playwright of one of the biggest Broadway shows, Garfield has dabbled in a variety of roles that rightfully earned him sundry awards and nominations. This year, his reach extended to "Time" as he was included in the list of 100 most influential people.

From his early years, Garfield has come a long way. The actor began a stage career in London after receiving instruction at a British acting school. He gained attention for his numerous appearances in both classic and modern plays. His recognition by British television viewers led to his appearance in other television movies. In 2008, he would receive a BAFTA for his performance in the television movie Boy A. And that is just the beginning.

'The Social Network'

This 2010 David Finch directorial gave Garfield his much-deserved big break. Despite appearing in a supporting role, Garfield was able to capture the audience’s attention and interest in every shot he acted in. The movie follows Facebook giant Mark Zuckerberg caught in a legal battle as Eduardo Severin and the Twins sue him on multiple counts.

Watch this movie for Garfield’s incredible acting skills, his way of emoting every scene, and his passionate take on the character. The Social Network also sparked various controversies that doubted the truth behind the sequence of events shown in the movie.

'99 Homes'

Garfield takes on the character of Dennis Nash in this 2014 movie directed by Ramin Bahrani to battle real-life situations. Garfield’s portrayal of an honest and heartfelt family man, who is doing his best to manage his family’s finances and puts in tears and sweat to fight another day, was striking and definitely tugged at the audience’s heartstrings.

99 Homescaught the attention of many because of the brutal and candid story of the real estate business that cashes in on other people’s miseries. The thought-provoking story proved to be relatable to a lot of homeowners who faced eviction post-recession in Florida.

'Hacksaw Ridge'

In his assorted medley of characters, Garfield went on to play the role of a pacifist medic in a movie about World War 2 - Hacksaw Ridge. He was even nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars. The actual account explains how the character managed to become the first recipient of the Medal of Honor without ever firing a single shot owing to his religious inclinations.

The movie received six Oscar nominations overall, including Best Picture and Best Director for Mel Gibson. The movie gives a very insightful take on a peace-loving army man who is shunned by his fellow mates but goes on to earn respect and admiration for his selfless efforts.

'Breathe'

A very hard-hitting movie, yet again based on real-life events, Breathe is produced by Jonathan Cavendish and directed by Andy Serkins. The movie is based on producer Cavendish’s father’s life, who was diagnosed with Polio at the age of 28, but went on to live a very fulfilling life. Garfield plays the titular role in this 2017 biographical drama.

The strong efforts and the love between Robin and his wife in the movie are inspiring. They didn’t shy away in the face of adversary and lived their life with grit and vigor. Keeping a tissue box handy is suggested while watching this movie because you won’t be able to stop your tears. Nonetheless, you won’t be left depressed, but rather uplifted after watching Garfield in Breathe.

'Silence'

Starring Liam Neeson, Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver, it took Martin Scorsese 28 years to complete Silence, a film he had been working on out of pure passion. In the movie, Garfield and Driver play two young apostles who go to Japan in search of their absent mentor. Given that Christianity had been forbidden in Japan, they must have had to endure immense hardship and hostility.

It recently came to light in the midst of method acting debates that Garfield stayed celibate and acted on an empty stomach most of the days to really grasp the troubles of his characters. There is a historical basis in the film owing to the setting and timeline, but the story is not based on real-life events.

'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'

Garfield has recently starred as the main character in his films. It was therefore a pleasure to watch him dive into a substantial supporting role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. He portrayed the conceited televangelist Jim Bakker in a way that was comparable to Jessica Chastain's portrayal of Tammy Faye Bakker, and he even managed to elicit sympathy from the audience for a character that some could have viewed as a wicked joke.

The movie is based on the 2000 documentary with the same name. Though Chastain steals the show with her impeccable acting, Garfield sparks intrigue in every scene he enters.

'Tick, Tick... Boom!'

After a long drought, audiences finally got to see a breathtaking musical come to life on the big screen. Nothing short of brilliance was expected from Lin Manuel Miranda, and he delightfully delivered. With Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens and Alexandra Shipp in lead roles, the movie follows the life of a struggling playwright who goes on to pen one of the biggest Broadway shows - Rent's Jonathan Larson.

The movie depicts the protagonist’s ambition of racing time and his adamant need to do something purposeful before he turns 30. Garfield manages to awe the audience with his charm and taut emotions in this magical and musical feat.

