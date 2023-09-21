The Big Picture Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao, who met on Big Brother, won $1 million on The Amazing Race and are returning for Season 35's premiere.

Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao went from the Big Brother 23 jury house to The Amazing Race 34. The couple met in the Big Brother house and fell in love. They put their skills and relationship to the test as racers and won big. The couple won $1 million to help start their lives together, and now they're returning for Season 35's premiere!

The Amazing Race has teams travel the world and in each episode, they must race to a destination. There are roadblocks with challenges they must complete along the way, and teams use physical maps to navigate. The last team to reach is eliminated from the competition, and the first one tends to get a prize. The CBS show is hosted by Phil Keoghan, but it looks like he's getting help from the winners to start the new season, which premieres on Wednesday, September 27, at 9:30 p.m. ET.

;The Amazing Race 35' Premiere Challenges Gave Claire Rehfuss a Flashback

One of the scariest moments for Claire last season was when she walked on a high wire for a roadblock in Spain to identify the Andalusian flag. It was 390 feet above a waterfall, and she was terrified. This time racers will cross a tightrope attached to the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles. Claire told Us Weekly that there is a similar challenge in the new season. "[This challenge] was very similar to what I had to do in Ronda [Spain] when I had to cross the tightrope and I saw it and just [had] flashbacks," she said. "I was like, ‘I’ll stay on the ground. I’m fine.’" She admitted to being more fearful than Derek who is an optimist.

Derek and Claire will be handing teams clues, which is less stressful than racing for a life-changing amount of money. However, Derek did try the challenge for himself and it wasn't easy. "Me and Claire [were] like, ‘Yeah, let me just go ahead and break this record for you guys.’ And then we go up to do the challenge. I thought we were going to be there all day," Derek said. "You had to figure out a phrase by unscrambling words, and I’m looking at these [letters] and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I don’t think that makes a word.’"

It looks like there are teams who become front-runners in the first episode. "There were two teams that really stood out that are going to be powerhouses this season," Claire teased. "It seems like there’s a lot of Amazing Race superfans [this season]. This is a really amazing cast that they have. Everyone was really bringing the energy. I’m sure they were nervous for their first day out there, but they were really tackling it."

Season 35 has 13 teams competing for the $1 million prize. They'll travel to Slovenia, Sweden, India, Ireland, Thailand, Germany, and Washington State, according to Entertainment Weekly. The cast will travel commercially again, there will be an Express Pass and a change to the U-Turn. Fans will also get more of the show they love with each episode lasting 90 minutes.