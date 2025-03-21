There are very few relationships quite like a father and his daughter. And that was very much proven through Ernest and Bridget Cato's time on Season 37 of The Amazing Race. After the first leg in Hong Kong, the father-daughter duo was in great shape at the top of the pack. But in a Season of Surprises, the return of the Intersection became their downfall. For another early-out team, it was all about keeping a beat.

With years of physical training, competing in races in the past, Bridget and Ernest were prepared to jump out of anything. But drumsticks? Not so much. Despite their early exit from the race, Ernest and Bridget are prepared to do it again! Not just in hopes of winning, but to experience the people of the world once again. Ernest said, "I wish I could have just stopped sometimes and just hung out and just sat on a bench." Though, Bridget would never let her dad do that.

Bridget and Ernest Reveal Why They Were the Best From the Cato Family

COLLIDER: They left the race with a bang. It's Ernest and Bridget. How are you both?

ERNEST CATO: We're well.

BRIDGET CATO: We're good. We're good. Last night was tough. A little bittersweet, but happy to be talking to you right now.

COLLIDER: If you could describe your experience in one word, what would it be?

BRIDGET: Oh man. One word.

ERNEST: Well, I'm going to play on the show. Amazing.

BRIDGET: That's a poke out. I would say, I would just say special. It was special. It's a special experience.

COLLIDER: What was it like watching yourselves on television?

BRIDGET: It was a little, it was exciting, but it was also a little, I was a little anxious just to see kind of, to see your face on a screen and knowing a lot of people are watching and you kind of know the outcome. It was super emotional, all the support we got. And then just watching last night's episode, it was a little, it was a little tough.

ERNEST: With me watching myself on television and watching my daughter on television, I forgot that it was a show when we were actually part of the show. I can't believe that I actually just tuned everything out and was focusing on what we were doing, and I was totally transparent up there. That was good for me. That was good for me.

COLLIDER: Of all the potential partners you could both have had, why were you the best pair to represent the family?

BRIDGET: Oh man, I think, so we, as a family, we'd always watch it. Me, my dad, my sister, and my mom. And just our experiences on like family vacations, I think we've been in some interesting debacles on family trips where we're in Jamaica, and we decided to rent a car, and we're driving. And in Jamaica, they're on a completely different side of the road. And so it's my dad, obviously in the driver's seat. And my mom would try to be in the passenger seat. She'd get stressed out, come to the back. My sister would be in the passenger seat. She'd get stressed out. She'd get kicked out. And then I'd go in the passenger seat, and we were able to figure it out. And I would navigate. So even before The Amazing Race, it was my dad in the driver's seat, me in the passenger seat. And just figured we'd make a strong partnership on the race

ERNEST: Bridget keeps it cool.

COLLIDER: That's a good quality to have on the race. All right. Let's talk about the intersection. It was back. What was your first reaction when you discovered that it was the next step of the game?

BRIDGET: I think I was a little stressed because it's one thing where it's like me and my dad doing something, and it's just like the only people impacted are me and him, but when you have an Intersection you're working with another team, you have two other people now that you have to be mindful of, and you want to make sure that you're staying strong for not just each other, but for that other team as well. So it was that added pressure of impacting another team definitely took a toll on me.

ERNEST: You know, I agree with Bridget with that. That's the part that now you're responsible for someone else's game. And the last thing you want to do is negatively affect someone else's game. So, that pressure there exists.

BRIDGET: Yeah, but we, we were on the first flight with Mark [Romain] and Brett [Hamby] and Jack [Dodge] and Carson [McCalley]. So we had some time with both of those two teams during our travels, got really close with both of them. So it was a little stressful knowing that the intersection is coming up, and they were just us through an odd number of teams that were coming up on the intersection. So knowing that the last team there would have to wait for the second kind of wave of teams was a little stressful. But it was exciting when we got there first, and then we worked with Mark and Brett.

ERNEST: And Bridget and I didn't feel that pressure initially when we were going to that part of the show because we knew we were behind the other two teams, and we just assumed that they had already got there, paired up, and they were gone.

BRIDGET: So we thought we were going to be waiting.

ERNEST: So we are just waiting for whoever would show up. So we were good. Then we found out we were in first place. It was like, we're moving pretty good. For a while.

COLLIDER: What was it like working with Mark?

ERNEST: Mark's a good dude. You know, Mark is solid. I really enjoy working with Mark. Mark will be a friend forever. There will be a bond between Mark and I that could never be split. That's for sure. But Mark is a really good dude. So is Brett. But I would say this, everyone that we had an opportunity to build relationships with them, were all very good people. They did a very good job with show.

COLLIDER: Bridget, did you feel like you wanted to be up there with your dad to help him out during the drumming?

BRIDGET: That was the hardest, hardest part. I know my dad was stressed while he was up there, but just being down in our little pit area and just watching time after time and not being able to do anything about it, but offer words of encouragement was, it was, it was tough. I wanted to be up there for sure.

COLLIDER: The drumming challenge really was a reset for all of the teams, but then we got to the Detour, Mochi or Mawashi, you selected to go the sumo route. What made you go in that direction?

BRIDGET: I think at the time that felt like the easier decision. And we knew we had some ground to catch up, and we just thought that was the easier option. But something we keep talking about now watching the show last night was, I think we were just so amped when we got there and there were other teams there, the thought of potentially switching to Mochi didn't even cross our minds. Obviously, you don't want to play the what if game that leads to a bottomless swirl, but I think if we would have just taken a deep breath and realized, okay, these teams that were way ahead of us are still here. This is a hard one and swap to Mochi, there is a chance we may not be talking to you right now.