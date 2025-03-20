The Amazing Race Season 37 is the biggest season of the franchise, boosting a total of 14 teams. With the mission to win a million dollars, every team was eager to get ahead, but when the first big twist of the season arrived, the race as we know it changed. To kick off the Season of Surprises, the racers encountered the Fork in the Road. Splitting up into two parallel races, the team to finish last from each race would be eliminated when they met Phil Keoghan at the Pit Stop. Unfortunately for one team, even though they finished ahead of other teams, coming in last in Dance caused their exit in Hong Kong.

Mark Crawford and Larry Graham are retired firefighters and best friends from Tennessee. Billed as the fish out of water team, they were one of the older teams, but they had been training for the race for years. But there was one catch. They knew when singing and dancing would show up, they might be doomed. As Mark pointed out, "We knew going into this thing what was going to kill us was the singing and dancing, but all the physical challenges, we were more than ready for.'

Mark and Larry Say They Had No Time to Be Freaked Out During 'The Amazing Race' 37

COLLIDER: They may have been fish out of water, but these two friends brought heart to the race. It's Mark and Larry. How are you both?

MARK CRAWFORD: Doing well.

LARRY GRAHAM: How are you?

COLLIDER: I'm doing great. Alright, if you could describe your experience on The Amazing Race in one single word, what would it be?

LARRY: Short.

MARK: Very hap--frustrated.

COLLIDER: Fair, fair, fair. What was it like watching yourselves on TV doing this experience?

LARRY: Oh, it was weird because you're like, "man, I don't sound like that." And then everybody, we had a watch party and every time Mark and I would come on TV you hear everyone go, "Here there they are. There they are." So that's pretty neat. I've gone out already and people recognize me. "Hey, were you on TV the other night?" So that was kind of different, you know.

MARK: For us, we are old, old young people and to put it out there that we're going to have a watch party and the old, old friends that came up to say hi and support us, and just to visit, we watched literally zero of the show on Wednesday night when it premiered. We had to come home and watch it ourselves just for people just coming up, hugging, talking. It was a great reunion for us.

COLLIDER: You two have a great friendship. Talk to me about what inspired you both to do The Amazing Race.

LARRY: Mark.

MARK: We are always out for a good adventure. Always sticking our necks out further than we're safe to do. I guess it's part of us being first responders, thrill seekers, adrenaline junkies. It don't get better than The Amazing Race to not know what's around the corner, and you're fixing to go into a wide open. We were super fans of the show. We know all the rules and all the ins and outs, and we're able to fuss and holler at the TV and all the previous episodes and all the previous seasons. And to have the opportunity now to, to have so many people come up to us and, and say, "Why did you do that? Why did you dance? And why did you not go sing? You should have went to sing." It's like, yeah, it's that easy.

COLLIDER: Were there any teams that you were able to get close to in the short time you had together?

LARRY: Yeah. Well, you can just look at people and almost know if you're going to get along with them. There are several teams I think we would end up hooking up with if we could have worked with them. But what's crazy is we literally loved every team that's on there. You know, it's like we have no dislike for any team that's on there. So that's, that's pretty neat experience.

MARK: That's the easy part. The spirit of the show, the spirit of the competition, they're all our enemies, but they're all really, really good people. And we still stay in touch with each and every one of them now. It's a pretty cool experience.

COLLIDER: Alright, so our first leg saw you going from Los Angeles to Hong Kong. What were the first reactions getting to step foot in Hong Kong?

LARRY: I couldn't believe how clean Hong Kong is. Because all my life, everything I've ever heard about Hong Kong, you've got millions and millions of people. So you just think it wouldn't be as spotless. And literally, there's not a cigarette butt on the ground. And the view is, I never knew they had the mountains and all there. It was really a neat place to go. A lot of nice people. And, but gosh, the traffic is unreal there.

MARK: And it's so easy, easy to get tunnel vision and miss so many wonderful things about it. And we were caught up in trying to figure things out and be a part of the race that we did miss things. We did, Larry and I did get to spread a seed that actually blossomed throughout a lot of other segments, a lot of other episodes. And we led them to believe that Larry was somebody they didn't figure it out. And we did it in whispers that the other teams could hear us, that we were talking just to each other, that we let them overhear. And the seeds of doubt and wonder, it carried on throughout the show, even though we weren't a part of it. And I'm glad that we were able to do that before they got rid of us.

COLLIDER: Oh, I love that. I can't wait to see how it plays out on screen. Mark, let's talk about the Roadblock. What was it like tackling that tower in the rain?

MARK: For me, um, and just to back up real quick, we knew going into this thing what was going to kill us was the singing and dancing, but all the physical challenges, we were more than ready for. We both stay in shape and very active, and I do a lot of CrossFit. So, they always make us climb things. Climb ropes and hang off this, and flip upside down on this. So the wall was challenging. And I really had hoped that that challenge would have eliminated or really handicapped some of the things that it just didn't. It wasn't a gimme just to climb that bamboo, whatever, pyramid or whatever it was.

COLLIDER: So you mentioned you're super fans of the show. You hit the Fork in the Road. It's a brand-new twist, and you learn that the first thing you got to do is sing or dance. How freaked out were you?

LARRY: You don't have time to be freaked out because you really never know in the race where you are most of the time. And I really thought we're probably dead last getting there. And next thing you know, we're like seventh or eighth. And even though we took the dance, there was a few places behind us. And we knew one team was over an hour away because they missed the ferry. So, you know, we thought maybe they would pick that up on our side, but it didn't work that way. So, but we sure couldn't have sang. We'll still been there.

COLLIDER: What was the hardest part about the dance challenge?

MARK: Communication. Uh, the little Hong Kongian that was teaching us. He could speak English. But he had a hard time understanding Redneck, so when we were trying to tell him our frustrations, he was having a hard time keeping up with us and what we needed out of him.

COLLIDER: When it all finished, we learned that, it might have been a very, very close race to get to that pit stop. Just how close were you between Courtney Ramsey and Jasmine Carey and Mike Fiorito and Nick Fiorito?

MARK: We could literally see them when we got out of the cab. We could see them ahead of us. And it was so close, they looked back, saw us, and they dropped their backpacks to run up the stairs. So they, we had them scared and they knew we were coming. And that's part of the race. The Black Team, the Yellow Team, and us, the Red Team, Phil [Keoghan] said we all finished within a minute of each other. It was that close.

LARRY: When we drove up in the taxi, there was a bus there, and we couldn't get out because of the bus. And while we're waiting for the taxi to stop, they were getting out of their taxi. So that's, that's how close it was.

MARK: Yeah.

Mark and Larry Celebrated Their Friendship on 'The Amazing Race'