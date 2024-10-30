During the start of the reality television boom, CBS had a trio of reality shows that dominated week after week. Of the three juggernauts, one was The Amazing Race. Debuting in 2001, the series watched as teams of two would race around the world. With a family edition and one specifically set in North and Central America, each season had a similar format with different teams running. With the prize of $1 million waiting at the final leg, The Amazing Race has been a consistent show that's filled with heart and dreams.

With 36 seasons in over two decades on television, The Amazing Race has made a major impact on the genre. And yet, as much as it is beloved, it is still sometimes considered to be underrated. Hosted by Phil Keoghan, The Amazing Race is one of the most unique and thrilling reality competition series and deserves more love. Here are ten reasons why you should head over to Paramount+ and catch up on this legendary series!

The Amazing Race Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 5, 2001 Creator Elise Doganieri, Bertram van Munster Cast Phil Keoghan Main Genre Adventure Seasons 36 Studio CBS Expand

10 Phil Keoghan Is a Consistent and Underrated Host

Image via CBS

Like Jeff Probst is for Survivor and Julie Chen Moonves is for Big Brother, Phil Keoghan is for The Amazing Race. The New Zealand native's calming presence has been the face of the franchise since day one. He has proven that seeing him at the finish mat can bring immense joy or instant sadness, but his ability to connect with every individual racer has allowed him to be one of the best hosts in the genre.

His knowledge and insight has kept the show consistent. No matter what corner of the globe they're trotting, Keoghan's knowledge and authority are trustworthy. The Amazing Race has had a handful of Primetime Emmy Nominations and Wins, including a nomination for Keoghan for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Realty-Competition Program. With his infamous tone narrating the challenges, locations, and more, The Amazing Race would be nothing without Koehgan's presence.

9 'The Amazing Race' Has Reality TV Crossover Appeal

Image via CBS

For reality television show fans, when their favorite personalities appear on another show, they rejoice. For The Amazing Race, there have been dozens upon dozens of teams of reality stars that have traveled the world. Some of whom have even won! Big Brother stars have faired the best with victories for Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf in Season 30 and Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss in Season 34.

Many prominent reality couples have run the race, including Boston Rob and Amber Mariano, Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd, and Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly. In fact, Reilly returned for her third time with her sister, Elyssa Slater, for Season 31, which featured teams comprised of stars of The Amazing Race, Big Brother, and Survivor. The ability to crossover onto The Amazing Race showcases how exciting the relationship aspect of the game is. When it comes to crossing out and over to other shows, individuals like Mike White and Natalie Anderson have played Survivor and done exceptionally well.

8 The Challenges Are Unique

Image via CBS

When it comes to The Amazing Race, it's not just about running around the world and being first at various checkpoints. There are challenges that the racers must face along the way. Whether it's a Detour, Roadblock, Fast Forward, or the various tasks added over the seasons, the challenges that the racers must endure are not only unique to the show, they're unique to the location that they're in. Often, many of the tasks are specific to the country or the culture.

While the individuals may not have the most brain capacity to fully take in the significance of what they're doing, the viewers surely do. As we'll discuss, the cultural aspects of the game are what makes The Amazing Race so brilliant. Whether the task is performed by an individual or as a team, it allows viewers to identify and ask themselves if they would be able to perform it themselves. Sometimes, there are tasks that are similar in different seasons but executed in various parts of the world, showcasing just how close cultures can be.

7 It's a Physical and Mental Battle

Image via CBS

The Amazing Race isn't like a relay race during middle school field day. The Amazing Race is not for the faint of heart. The challenges that The Amazing Race puts its contestants through are extraordinary. Whether it's the physical endurance to last the span of the race or the mental battle to tackle your fears, The Amazing Race is a battle of mind, soul, and body.

The Amazing Race allows racers to embark on challenges that they may never do in their everyday life. Perhaps it's eating a foreign delicacy or leaping off a bridge. Maybe it's cutting off your hair or carrying the cheese wheel of doom. No matter what it is, these tasks are tests that are meant to push you to the brink in a non-exploitive manner.

6 'The Amazing Race' Allows You to Learn About Yourself

Image via CBS

The Amazing Race often casts individuals who have a specific relationship. Sometimes it's family, other times it's friends. No matter who you're racing with, The Amazing Race is a specific kind of pressure cooker. The game has seen couples break up because this test taught them they're not meant to be. Sometimes, it's brought couples together and allowed them to reach the next stage in their relationship.

There's even been a proposal at the finish line! For some families, it can be a chance to engage in a once-in-a-lifetime experience with someone you may not normally get to. Maybe its siblings growing closer. Maybe it's a parent and their child being able to see the world, literally, through the other's eyes. It's truly a beautiful thing to watch. The Amazing Race is a team game at its core, but furthermore, it's an internal game as well. Perhaps going in a race is a way to see if you can endure the challenge.

5 The High-Stakes, High-Adrenaline Race Around the World.

Image via CBS

The Amazing Race is literally a race against the clock. From the jump, the teams battle each other to reach each checkpoint first. Yes, there are portions of the race that can be an equalizer, so if you find yourself behind, you're not down and out. You must push yourself because the team on top can make one fatal mistake that can change the game completely.

There may be an amazing prize that awaits you at the end of each checkpoint, but the real prize is the $1 million at the end. It's a life-changing amount of money that pushes the racers to do their best. The competitive nature comes out when everyone is racing around whatever city or airport they're in. And yes, their true colors will come out. Be nice to the locals! And your fellow competitors! You never know when it might come back to haunt you.

4 Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

Image via CBS

The Amazing Race is the best team game out there. Each pair has a different story: couples, parents and children, siblings, and even strangers. The most successful teams work together.

The ones who fail are the ones who can't handle the pressure. Watching the teams push one another when they need it can be quite inspiring. The moments of support are some of the best moments each season. You succeed as a team. You fail as a team.

3 It's An Opportunity to Learn About the Cultures of the World

Image via CBS

Aside from the family edition of the show, The Amazing Race has brought racers and viewers to nearly every corner of the world. Through that journey, The Amazing Race makes it its mission to incorporate cultural lessons into every element of the show. Sometimes, it's built into the challenge.

Sometimes, it's where the teams visit or end the legs. The Amazing Race allows everyone to learn about the world while being entertained. When The Amazing Race introduces locals into the action, it becomes even more immersive. The Amazing Race becomes one with the world. An entire list can be made discussing the most significant cultural moments over the past two decades!

2 The Show's Race Concept Is Like No Other Reality Show

Image via CBS

The Amazing Race is a unique and special adventure reality series. Unlike many other series, this show is not stationary. The difficulty of a traveling show deserves credit itself!

The Amazing Race takes the basic elements of a reality show and puts them into constant physical motion: alliances, archetypes, and prizes. They're all there! It took a very long time before another show, The Summit, was successfully able to make a race series work.

1 'The Amazing Race' Showcases the Beauty of the World

Image via CBS

For many people, it's a dream to be able to see the world. On The Amazing Race, it's those lucky few who get to play that get to see the world. While they get to physically see it, we get to watch it. It's a voyeuristic opportunity. With some of the most incredible cinematography on reality television, The Amazing Race is never shy of showcasing the beauty of the world.

Again, we could make an entire list of the beautiful places The Amazing Race has gone! What becomes exceptionally exciting is when The Amazing Race takes us to places that are rarely seen. We get to see places that deserve more attention. We get to see places that we often dream of. And for those lucky few who might get to travel to these places, it'll be extra special to know they saw it on the show.

Keep Reading: It Takes More Than Just Strategy to Win 'The Amazing Race'