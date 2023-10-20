The Big Picture The Amazing Race is more than just a reality series, it is a mesmerizing and educational travelog that showcases the diverse customs and cultures of our planet.

The show reminds us that despite the fracturing of our world, we are all on this adventure together and understanding each other's journeys is crucial to our success.

The Amazing Race is a masterclass in anthropology, teaching viewers about different traditions and customs from around the world while proving that reality TV can be both entertaining and enlightening.

It was a concept that seemed fantastical from the start - a group of people in a literal race around the world, competing in a series of challenges to be the first across the finish line for a million-dollar cash prize. But since its debut 22 years ago, The Amazing Race has continued to be just that - a mesmerizing video travelog, an edge-of-the-seat thrill ride, and most importantly, an educational experience that draws attention to our planet's diverse customs and cultures, delivering a lesson in the power that comes from understanding and embracing the brilliant colors of this big blue marble we inhabit.

Now in its 35th season, the show has never been better or more essential. In a world that often seems irreparably fractured by bigotry, racism, and political unrest that too frequently erupts into violence and tragedy, the series is a gentle reminder that, as clichéd as it can sound, we are all truly on this adventure together, and it's only when we understand each other's journeys that we're able to succeed. From the start, this grand experience in reality TV had an impact few could have predicted.

The show premiered on September 5th, 2001, just six days before the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil since Pearl Harbor. Numb from the unimaginable events unfolding before their eyes, Americans suddenly found themselves wandering aimlessly, unsafe, and unprotected in a world that no longer made sense. In its own serendipitous way, The Amazing Race was a gift: the comforting blanket in which people needed to wrap themselves so they could be reminded that humanity was not lost, that there was a reason to continue the pilgrimage of life, and that despite all evidence to the contrary, healing was possible. The show was an instant hit, like a lighthouse beacon burning through the fog of despair. Now, two decades later, it still beckons those needing guidance and reassurance.

A Reality Series That Entertains, Educates, and Unites

The Amazing Race does more than administer solace and warmth in a frequently cold cosmos. One of its greatest strengths is its ability to educate without being pompous or pedantic. In every country the competitors visit, they must complete challenges related to that region's traditions and customs, and when they do, it's often revelatory and sobering for both the show's viewers and the contestants themselves. In this season's second episode, for instance, competitors traveled to Thailand and were challenged to wade into muddy waters full of catfish to gather lotus flower bulbs and leaves, then arrange them into a near-perfect display that honored the significance of that nation's iconic blossom. For most of the contestants, this proved to be both an onerous physical and mental task. And while they struggled to get the job done, groups of Thai women, most of them twice the ages of the show's contestants, performed this exercise alongside them seemingly effortlessly. It was a formidable reminder that not everyone lives comfortable lives and goes to work at a cushy desk job, but that every undertaking matters, and that every effort is meaningful, even if its execution can be brutal and taxing. This segment highlighted the pride the Thai people take in their culture and traditions and what they will do to celebrate them, something the series manages to consistently convey in all the countries it visits. Whether contestants are learning and performing centuries-old traditional Slavic dances, mastering Samurai sword techniques with pinpoint precision, or figuring out how to carry 22 full beer steins in their arms across an Oktoberfest celebration hall without spilling a drop while dressed in lederhosen, The Amazing Race is a master class in anthropology, proving that reality TV doesn't always have to be a "turn off your brain" experience.

A Diverse Group of Competitors On a Level-Playing Field

In addition to the cultural lessons that so entertainingly broaden audience members' perspectives and knowledge, The Amazing Race is also careful to select teams that represent a diverse cross-section of participants. The series boldly featured a same-sex couple in its fourth season, Chip Arndt and Reichen Lehmkuhl, the first openly gay pair to take home the million-dollar prize, tearing down stereotypes and assumptions about gay men's ability to tackle physical and mental challenges and crush the competition. The show has since regularly featured same-sex couples in nearly every season. In the series' fifth foray, Charla Baklayan Faddoul was the first little person to be featured, teaming up with her cousin and finishing in an impressive sixth place. During season 25, "soul surfer" Bethany Hamilton, who lost her arm to a shark attack, paired with husband Adam Dirks and came in second. This season features the first team with a deaf parent, Rob McArthur, who communicates with his hearing son Corey exclusively through sign language. Their close relationship and their ability to speak volumes without words has so far proven to be a strong competitive advantage. Each season also features teams that make up a rainbow of ethnicities and races, something, until recently, rarely seen on reality TV. What's most revealing about watching these distinct groups scramble across the hemispheres in pursuit of that ultimate pot of gold is how level the playing field always ends up being, regardless of each competitor's color, background, physical prowess, or limitation. Every team invariably faces challenges that play to their strengths and put them ahead of the pack, but just as often, they find themselves up against something that blows their lead, whether it be a physical task like rolling wheels of cheese down a Swiss Alp or a mental puzzle requiring the teams to translate a phrase from an ancient language. In the end, everyone is in the same boat, and it's watching the teams deal with their ups and downs that are the teachable moments for audiences who tune in every week. Sure, the show has its share of standard reality TV "heroes" and "villains," and viewers find themselves cheering on their favorites running to the finish, just as they take guilty pleasure in seeing the "bad apples" hit a speed bump, but ultimately, there's almost always a sense of sadness when a team is eliminated from the competition, because audiences become part and parcel of the struggles and triumphs of the contestants, sharing each team's grief when they fall short. Few reality series have the ability to get viewers to become so personally invested in the lives of the competitors the way The Amazing Race does.

After COVID, The Show is Back to Its Old Self

The show's 33rd season was halted midway through its run due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the subsequent season suffered because of health protocols put in place to help protect the competitors. Private cars replaced the taxis teams once scrambled to find on bustling streets. Specially chartered flights eliminated the thrill of teams dashing through airports to be the first to book the planes that would take them to their next international destinations. Most significantly, the once-packed streets in third-world villages and the renowned landmarks that would have otherwise been crowded with tourists were suddenly desolate, and the entire experience seemed artificial and disconnected from what made The Amazing Race stand apart in the first place - its immersion into the true reality of the global experience. Fortunately, with COVID's threat waning, the current season is back to its old self. Teams battle it out to get on that first commercial flight to Vietnam or run down Bangkok's roads to find a tuk-tuk that will get them to their next clue. They navigate through crowded open-air markets to complete formidable shopping lists. Once again, they're part of the story being told in the locations to which they race, and that's vital to the show's success.

There's a reason The Amazing Race has amassed 92 Emmy nominations and scored 15 wins since its debut, 10 of them for Outstanding Reality/Competition Series. It's a groundbreaking program that does more than just entertain; it makes our complicated world a little bit smaller and a little more understandable, and that's especially important today.