Season 37 of The Amazing Race is officially underway, and the premiere episode introduced some new twists to the reality competition show. First, this season started off in Los Angeles, California with a record 14 teams, as opposed to the 13 teams viewers saw in the last two seasons or the standard 11 teams seen in seasons prior. From Los Angeles, the Season 37 cast raced to Hong Kong where they encountered the second novel twist this season, the Fork in the Road.

The Fork in the Road twist required that teams choose between two parallel routes to the Pit Stop where two teams – one from each side of the Fork – would be eliminated. Before the premiere, the Fork in the Road twist sounded exciting in theory, as fans anticipated they would get to see teams run two different races to the Pit Stop. But the premiere episode proved that, in practice, the Fork in the Road is essentially just a Detour, but with less fair results.

The Fork in the Road Twist Yielded Unfair Results for One Team