The beauty of The Amazing Race is watching two tough-as-nails, ambitious, and joyous siblings doing something they've dreamed of, and still walking away with a smile on their faces. For sisters Jackye Clayton and Lauren McKinney, they manifested this opportunity of a lifetime. With their mother as the inspiration for why they entered the race, Jackye and Lauren were determined to travel for her.

As the "Season of Surprises,' Jackye and Lauren were the victims of the first big twist, the Fork in the Road. With two parallel races splitting the teams apart, Jackye and Lauren's slip behind ended up being their downfall in Hong Kong. But nevertheless, Team Purple brought heart and joy to the race, inspiring millions watching from home. As Lauren says, "we are just overcome with emotion, and we're so grateful that is the response and that has been the response. Oh, wow. It's just still wow. It's still real surreal for us. We keep absorbing it in pieces each day.

Lauren and Jackye Manifested 'The Amazing Race'

COLLIDER: Well, they inspired the world. It's the Amazing Sistahs, Jackie and Lauren. How are you?

JACKYE CLAYTON: Good. Wearing our signature purple. I think we're going to wear purple forever.

COLLIDER: It's a gorgeous color on both of you. I approve of it.

JACKYE: Thank you.

COLLIDER: Now, I saw on your Instagram the photo that you created. You manifested this opportunity.

LAUREN MCKINNEY: Did you see that, Michael?! Like, literally. We created that in December of 2023. And it was a photo, the opening scene with the teams on the show. We created one of those for ourselves, and I'm telling you, we looked at that almost every day because I documented our whole journey of preparing for the race. So every week I would create a video and that would be our entry to our own little home video show just to keep us motivated and excited. I just realized that this weekend, when I looked at 'em side by side, I said, "Oh my gosh!" It's almost like exact.

COLLIDER: If you could describe your experience on The Amazing Race in a single word, what would it be?

JACKYE: I hate being cliche, but it is amazing. That's just the thing, for me, I feel like it's amazing. What about you sis?

LAUREN: Yeah, I know. I'm thinking, gosh, it's so many things wrapped into one. It is indescribable because it's that combination of waking up on Christmas morning and your wedding and, you know, getting together with family and getting a new job and the hardest thing you've ever done, all mixed up together into one emotion. So it's hard to describe in one word, but I'd have to say exhilarating because it just hits you on all levels. So it just was just exhilarating. I'll give it, I'll give it that.

COLLIDER: What was something you learned about The Amazing Race that you didn't realize until you were actually out there racing?

JACKYE: I think it's really hard. I don't know. You know, it's like you're always on the screen like, "Oh, I could do that. I could do that." Or some of the ones like, "Ooh, you could do that," right? If it wasn't me, I knew she could do it. But then we're out there, you're like. And also didn't realize how much all of the adrenaline was going to affect things that we normally do day to day, right? You push so much harder and you want to do so much more, and it was just, it's really intense.

LAUREN: It's fast. When he, when Phil [Keoghan] dropped his hand and said, "Go," the level of go that I expected, I guess. And what actually happened was insane. I mean, it was go on another level. So it's a fast race. Faster than we even expected. And we expected a fast race.

COLLIDER: All right, let's talk about our first leg. We saw you going from Los Angeles to a very rainy Hong Kong. What was your first reaction upon stepping foot in Hong Kong?

LAUREN: My first reaction was, "Oh my gosh, it's warm." We didn't know what to expect. It was like tropical. It was like being in a Caribbean Island. And that was part of the exhilaration too. It's like, "Oh my gosh, we're in Hong Kong." You read about it. You see it on TV, but to step foot on the actual soil and feel it, the air and all of it. So that was my first, "Oh, it's warm and balmy and yummy and gorgeous." What about you, sis?

JACKYE: I kept thinking, I can't wait to come back to Hong Kong because I knew there was so much that I wanted to see and explore and do. And I was like, it's so beautiful. And there's so much to see. And it was so busy. There were so many things that I really wanted to be able to see. But yes, I was also like, "I wish the sun was out" because it was raining and it just kept. Raining, raining, and raining.

LAUREN: They kept telling us, "You've got to come back. You've got to come back. It's beautiful in September." Everybody was trying to get us to come back. We're like, "We'll be back." They're like, "We want you to see it when it's gorgeous and beautiful and sunny." But we loved it. It was beautiful too.

Team Purple Overcame Their Fears

COLLIDER: Now timing is everything. Not making the ferry may have been a crucial moment in the leg. Had you been able to board with everyone else, do you think you would have placed higher?

JACKYE: I do. We absolutely would have placed higher. Because dance and sing is our jam.

LAUREN: Right. That's all we do every day, all day. Like when we're together. Don't you think, sis?

JACKYE: Yeah, for sure. Absolutely.

LAUREN: We would have nailed it. We were looking back at the tape, we're like, you know what? And it was funny because we were, we've been asked a lot of times, which one would you have picked? And I said, "You know what? We could have done either. It would have come down to strategy," but we were looking when we went back and looked at the show, if one of the teams had selected sing, and we had actually gotten on that ferry and even if we were last and plugged into dance, we know we would have nailed it ahead of some other teams and then on the mat with Phil. So, it's kind of like, "Oh, it hurts." It still hurts a little bit, Michael!

JACKYE: I dream of that moment. I see us, cause we went, and then we're asking, "Can we get on?" And they're like, "No." And it's like, there's this fantasy of me saying we're going on. And then we run, and we cross over, jump on the bridge, grab on the boat. These moments that just turn and turn over our head. And we just have to think that that was what was, what was meant to be, was the way that it planned out. But I do have fantasy dreams about how we handled that one moment.

LAUREN: Make no doubt about it. We still ran that rest of that race as if we were coming, placing, you don't have time to think about, 'Oh, we're out of it." You don't, because you never know what's going to happen at the finish line. It's The Amazing Race.

COLLIDER: Absolutely.

LAUREN: There really was no time. We just totally regrouped, re-strategized, and kept going all the way through to the end.

COLLIDER: The beauty of this show is it does test your limits and pushes you out of your comfort zone. Jackye, we learned about your fear of the stairs and you conquered it. It was truly a touching moment. What was it like reaching that bottom step and feeling this sense of celebration?

JACKYE: It was so nice because it wasn't, it was so difficult, and it was almost like a shameful fear because it's such a weird injury. They kept calling it a freak accident. This is not anything we've seen before. And I also didn't tell people about it because it was so much. And I don't think I would have been able to deal with it in any other way. In fact, a week past, I went to a basketball game, and I was like carrying the popcorn and going down the stairs. And I wanted to call my sister and be like, "Hey, just went down the stairs holding the popcorn." It's like something I would have never done, but I feel now that I could do it. And I was able to conquer it in front. Immediately the next day, I got a text from a friend who said that they had a fear of escalators, that she was surprised that we've never talked about it before. And so I know that sharing that, so many people, it inspires them, and I'm so glad that I was able to do it. I don't recommend doing it on television. If you have a fear, but, you know, I'm glad that was able to do it.

COLLIDER: Now that bamboo tower Lauren, you did that! What was it like reaching out? Top and pulling that clue?

LAUREN: Again, when you asked us before, what's one word we'd used to describe it. This is another moment, an Amazing Race moment that's hard to describe in one word. It was everything because it was all the training we had done. It had been all the dreaming we had done. It had been all the shows. Our parents never missed a season or an episode of The Amazing Race. So years of watching together and just thinking about. I had wanted to go on The Amazing Race when my kids were in middle school. So I was in my thirties. I'm now in my sixties. So think about dreaming something that long, and it finally coming to fruition, and not just playing Amazing Race, like literally we're in the game. And all of a sudden, when I reached that clue and snatched it down, everything within me just came flooding out. I wasn't, mind you, I was not expecting this at all. And again, you know, we're on national TV. It's like everything blanked out. I just remember the feeling, the emotion, the overwhelm, the pride, the joy of just grabbing that envelope, because that meant we could continue on. You know, if you don't get that envelope, you're done. And so I knew I had to get it, and to get it and to know we're still in it! I was just ahh! I still get excited, as you can see. But it was, it was everything. It was that moment.

COLLIDER: You obviously have a very special close bond with one another, but how has your relationship changed since the race?

JACKYE: Do you think, I don't know if it's really changed except for I'm resolved that this is my ride or die. This is my all in no matter what. It was always like that. And I just, I didn't think that we could get closer, but we actually did. We're not those sisters that have ever fought. And every time we get together, it was like a celebration. But it feels like someone so much that you can depend on everything, because really our life was in each other's hands. We trusted each other to go through this experience with no one else. And it didn't feel like a game in that. This is real life. Like we are going for it. And so to know that I have somebody who has my back no matter what, is always nice to know.

Lauren and Jackye Didn't Know How It Feels to Lose