Sci-fi is an established genre, and it's more than just laser swords, ships, and time travel. That stuff is cool, but it's also about human nature, ethics, technology, and looking to the future to comment on our present. All of the best science fiction stories do this, even with the more fantastical outings like Star Wars.

RELATED: 'The Orbital Children' Trailer Reveals New Netflix Sci-Fi Anime Series From Director and 'Evangelion' Animator Mitsuo Iso

Anime is no stranger to diving deep into sci-fi. Indeed, much of the sci-fi we love today was heavily influenced by the classic anime of the '80s and '90s, like Akira and Ghost in the Shell, which remain pinnacles of the medium to this day. Netflix has many great titles in this regard, and many of these rank as some of the best the genre has to offer in any medium.

'Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion'

One of the best subgenres of sci-fi is speculative fiction, looking at the world from an angle of what could have been. Code Geass is one such example, following a world where the United States lost their Revolutionary War and Great Britain — now called Brittania — took over most of the known world. In that mech-dominated future, the show follows a young exiled prince who works to liberate Japan from Brittania as revenge for killing his mother.

While it has been compared to Death Note for its equally morally dubious protagonist whose increasingly tough decisions send him down a dark path: it's big difference, however, is that Lelouch never stops fighting for the greater good. While his actions may end up as too questionable for some, it's the fact he fights against fascism at every turn that keeps him compelling and likable.

'Cowboy Bebop'

Widely regarded by anime fans as one of the best shows ever made, Cowboy Bebop is a slick vision of the future that follows a group of bounty hunters, or "cowboys," as they traverse the solar system for their next paycheck. The catch? They are bad at their jobs and rarely seem to win.

RELATED: From 'Cowboy Bebop' to 'Death Note': What Anime Fans Need to Finally Embrace Live-Action Adaptation

It features incredible world-building that slowly drips information to you at a steady, thoughtful pace. The show keeps you glued to your screen by its kaleidoscopic style: it blends neo-noir, Western, and dramatic story-telling and sets it to the backdrop of an intricate sci-fi world, all scored to a punchy, jazzy, bluesy soundtrack. Cowboy Bebop is truly in a league of its own.

'Edens Zero'

If you think these characters look familiar, you are probably a fan of Fairy Tail, Hiro Mashima's prior manga about a group of adventurers in a fantasy guild. Edens Zero, his subsequent work, was adapted into an anime on Netflix, follows a similar premise but is now in space. The show is as science fantasy as you can get while still keeping it strictly in the sci-fi realm, featuring humans, aliens, robots, time paradoxes, weird spaceships, and tons of futuristic tech.

Yet, it still keeps itself different from Fairy Tail just enough to carve its own identity. It's more of an ongoing quest, unlike that series, and the first season that has aired uses its space-faring story to build a fascinating, unique world that feels unlike any other sci-fi series on the market right now.

Godzilla: Singular Point

Image via Netflix

Godzilla has had a resurgence lately in North America and Japan, so it was only a matter of time before Godzilla would make his way over to anime for the first time. While acclaimed writer Gen Urobuchi had his take with a trilogy of movies showcasing a futuristic take on the material, Singular Point brings it back to basics with a more human-based take on the Godzilla mythos.

The heady story, which involves two geniuses trying to figure out alternate realities, is written by acclaimed science fiction writer Toh EnJoe and feels more at home with the works of Philip K. Dick than something like King of the Monsters. Despite that, or maybe because of that, you won't see anything like it, and still manages to mix in great monster sequences amidst its complicated science and philosophy.

Gurren Lagann

While mech shows have a reputation for being a bit of the nerdier side, even for anime fans, Gurren Lagann is one of the most accessible of the bunch. Set in the far future where humanity has been driven underground, our story follows a group of freedom fighters who use a mecha called the Gurren to fight against an oppressive regime.

What follows is the most bonkers, absolutely insane series audiences can imagine, filled with expressive animation and stellar fight scenes. However, the real treat is that it never forgets the story and characters at its core, and by the end, you'll be weeping alongside them.

Kill la Kill

At the onset, Kill La Kill doesn't seem like a sci-fi series, but its real trick is that not only is it one, but it's a great one to boot. Set in an alternate history where the Nazis won World War II, the show follows a girl named Ryuko Matoi searching for her father's killer.

To say more would be giving away too much, but suffice to say that since Kill La Kill is done by the madmen at Trigger and the same creators as Gurren Lagann that it's subtiably off-the-rails. The action sequences are stunning, and the actual story goes in an unexpected, emotional direction that explores the ramifications of a fascist society and gender norms.

'Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans'

While Gundam has had numerous entries, Iron-Blooded Orphans is a great standalone entry that doesn't require any prior knowledge to enjoy. Set 300 years after the "Calamity War," Mars has been terraformed and is populated by humanity. Treated as second-class citizens, a group of juvenile soldiers forms their own security company and rebel against the government that betrayed them.

RELATED: 'Mobile Suit Gundam': 5 Essential Storylines to Revisit Ahead of 'The Witch From Mercury'

Dealing with heavy topics like terrorism and child soldiers, Iron-Blooded Orphans is one of Gundam's darkest entries and one of its best. Mari Okada's writing is sublime, and Tatsuyuki Nagai expertly directs. At 50 episodes, it gives you a ton of meat to chew on, thanks to its complex character writing and great storytelling.

'Neon Genesis Evangelion'

The mecha to end all mechas, Neon Genesis Evangelion, is set in a world ravaged by beings known as Angels and follows the young teenage pilots who are charged with defending them. The defining work of the '90s in terms of anime and maybe animation as a whole, Evangelion is arguably the magnum opus of Hideaki Anno, whose battle with depression influenced the making of the series.

RELATED: What 'Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time' Showed Me About the Path to Recovery

From its simple beginning to the surrealistic and horrific ending, Evangelion is much more than a simple mecha series. It's also a deconstruction of the anime genre as a whole, tearing into its mythos while also telling an extremely personal tale that reflects Anno's viewpoints on life at the time. Anime very rarely gets more impactful and laid bare than this.

'Tiger & Bunny'

While My Hero Academia took the anime world by storm, another superhero show managed to sneak through the cracks a couple of years earlier. Tiger & Bunny presents a future where heroes are corporatized and monetized — brands put their names on heroes like it's nothing, and two heroes are forced to work together as part of a publicity campaign.

What follows is a hilarious, satirical look at capitalism through the eyes of superhero stories while also a fun blast of a time in its own right. It nails the feeling of being a superhero and keeps it as realistic as possible while at the same time never dumbing down the ridiculous golden age vibes that the show is having a fun time with.

'Ultraman'

While Ultraman has been going as a series since the late '60s, each series stands on its own, and its first significant anime adaptation is the same way. While it works as a legacy sequel to the original Ultraman from 1966, this new series is accessible to new fans as it follows a brand new Ultraman and his battles against the aliens invading Earth.

With state-of-the-art CG animation thanks to a co-production between Sola Digital Arts and Production I.G, Ultraman is one of the better CG anime on the market right now thanks to its taking advantage of the tokusatsu genre's quirks. Plus, it's a great entry point for those unfamiliar with the genre and a great showcase of what it has to offer.

KEEP READING: 10 Must-See Anime Series from Studio Madhouse