The monstrous success of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man in 2002 helped usher in the superhero era. Starring Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker and Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson, the Spider-Man trilogy became a love story as much as it was an action franchise. We quickly got a reboot in 2012 with Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man, and now Andrew Garfield as the webslinger, but this time, Mary Jane was nowhere to be found. Now, it was Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy who was the focus. When it came time for The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Shailene Woodley was actually cast to play MJ and even filmed her scenes, but before the final cut was released, Webb removed her part. So just why was the love of Peter Parker's life taken out?

Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy Is 'The Amazing Spider-Man's Love Interest

While you could argue that Spider-Man didn't need to be rebooted just five years after the failed Spider-Man 3, Marc Webb at least tried something different with The Amazing Spider-Man by making Gwen Stacy the love interest and not Mary Jane Watson. And with a great actress like Emma Stone cast in the role, who could complain? However, in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Webb decided to add MJ to the mix, and cast an equally impressive actress in Shailene Woodley. She came in and filmed several scenes with Andrew Garfield, with photos leaking from the set, but before the film hit theaters, the director chose to remove Mary Jane from the film.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Marc Webb said it was a difficult decision to remove Woodley's performance:

“It was something we only discovered when we were shooting and then in the edit room... Shailene is a brilliant actress, and she did a great couple days of work. But it was very difficult to introduce someone as a competing love interest when so much is on the table with Peter and Gwen.”

Mary Jane Watson Would Have Taken Away From Gwen Stacy's Death

Shailene Woodley herself backed up what Webb said in an interview with Perri Nemiroff to promote Divergent, saying, "Mary Jane was in four scenes in the whole film, and it didn't make sense, they're introducing so many new characters, it really didn't make sense to introduce such a vital character to the comic books in a movie that had so much going on."

Gwen Stacy is a vital character to the Spider-Man world as well, having first appeared in the comics in 1965. She's important as Peter Parker's first girlfriend, but she is also a tragic character who propels Peter forward when she dies. Gwen did have a part to play in Spider-Man 3 (played by Bryce Dallas Howard), but that trilogy always belonged to Peter and MJ, and Gwen felt like she was getting in the way. That's exactly how it would have felt in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, except this time with Mary Jane being the unnecessary third wheel. It would have been even worse here because, at the end of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Gwen dies. Putting Mary Jane Watson in such a tragic story would have said that Gwen didn't really matter in the grand scheme of things, and that MJ was destined to become the bigger story. This would have diminished Gwen's death and have made it seem like she only died so that Mary Jane co