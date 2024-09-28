Hot Toys has produced numerous Spider-Man figures over the years, and Andrew Garfield is one of them. Following his Spider-Man: No Way Home immortalization, this friendly neighborhood superhero will receive the Amazing Spider-Man treatment he deserves in this new 1/6th scale figure. This latest collectible will be based on his 2012 Sony film appearance and will come with a whole new set of accessories, showcasing his youth.

This Amazing Spider-Man figure will not only feature the web-slinging hero himself, but it will come with other items such as his photography camera, skateboard, and backpack. Collectors can decide if they want Peter Parker's face covered up or shown, as well as make the figure poised in various positions of their choosing. This is one of the handful of releases where Hot Toys released figures based on this Sony Spider-Man franchise. A figure of Garfield from Amazing Spider-Man 2 was released in 2023, as well as the Spidey villain, Electro.

The Amazing Spider-Man featured Garfield's debut as Peter Parker, following Tobey Maguire's appearance in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man Trilogy. Directed by Marc Webb, this was a reboot of the live-action Spider-Man films, which retold this Marvel superhero's story and introduced a new villain - Lizard. The superhero blockbuster was well received by fans and critics alike, generating a certified fresh critics score of 71 percent and an average audience score of 77 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. It also earned over 758 million at the global box office and received numerous nominations from The Kids and Teen Choice Awards, such as "Favorite Movie," "Choice Summer Movie: Action," and "Favorite Movie Actor," just to name a few.

Will There Be An 'Amazing Spider-Man 3'?

Following the release of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, there were plans to release a third installment of the Garfield-led superhero film. The film was initially planned for a 2018 release date, following numerous delays, but it was eventually canceled. It was confirmed in the past that many of the previous screenwriters, such as Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, and Jeff Pinkner, would be penning the third film, and Webb would return to the director's chair. While the plot was never revealed, it was hinted that Spider-Man would be communicating with the dead, more specifically, the people close to him who have passed away.

Garfield's return to the Spider-Man franchise since No Way Home has yet to be confirmed, and it's still unclear if he will return to the MCU in a future film. The Amazing Spider-Man is available to stream on Disney+.

