The Big Picture Funko's latest Spider-Man Pop! depicts a moody scene from Amazing Spider-Man #43 with Peter left out in the rain.

The Comic Cover figure captures a rain-drenched Peter Parker as he faces personal challenges on the rooftops of New York.

Funko has released various Spider-Man collectibles, covering different aspects of the web-slinger's comic book history.

New York's favorite web-slinger is once again swinging back onto shelves thanks to Funko. Spider-Man has been re-created many times and in many forms by the pop culture collectible company, including a large Spider-Man: No Way Home Final Battle series with figures of Spideys and villains featured in Target's Marvel Selects line. Funko's latest vinyl Pop! collectible in that line, however, will be another Comic Cover figure showing a rain-drenched Peter Parker based on his appearance in Amazing Spider-Man #43 from 1999. Collider has an exclusive look at the upcoming new addition ahead of pre-orders opening at Target.

This Spider-Man Pop! depicts a gloomy scene as Peter looms over New York City waiting for the next villain to emerge from the darkness. Plastic water drips down the figure's head, mirroring the cover by artist John Romita Jr., with Spidey hunched over atop a chimney as thunder and rain crash down around him. The lights of the city below add a slight touch of color to the setting, but the brighter red figure adds an extra pop in contrast to Peter's shadowy appearance in the art. As per usual, a 7-inch wide by 10.75-inch tall and 3.25-inch deep case protects the 4.75-inch-tall figure and its respective cover.

Such moody cover art reflects the emotional story of Amazing Spider-Man #43, written by J. Michael Straczynski, which focuses on Peter and Mary Jane. Their relationship is on the rocks and, desperate to sort things out, Peter heads out with Aunt May to visit MJ and make his case to her in person. All the while, one of Spider-Man's most notorious villains, Doc Ock, is dealing with the corrupt corporate goon Mr. Carlyle who's after the secret to Otto's mechanical tentacle-like arms. Once his sinister plan succeeds, Carlyle twists the creation for more wicked deeds, creating a new nemesis for the web-slinger and leaving Otto for dead.

'Amazing Spider-Man' Is the Latest Web-Slinging Comic Covered by Funko

Previous Funko figures have traveled all across the comic book Spider-Verse, from the original The Amazing Spider-Man series penned by the late great Stan Lee to more modern entries covering alternate Spiders. One Comic Cover figure further reflected the importance of Mary Jane Watson as Peter's primary love interest by recreating her first appearance on the page. For the Marvel Selects line, Funko went beyond Earth-616 to visit the comic book origins of fan-favorite Spider-Folks who were recently brought to the big screen in Christopher Miller and Phil Lord's Spider-Verse films, like Spider-Gwen and Spider-Punk. The world of Spider-Man is ever-expanding, and the collectibles giant has tried to cover as much of it as possible with its products.

The next big Spidey-related project to look out for on the screen will be a pair of Sony projects — Kraven the Hunter and Venom 3. While the company recently endured a box office disaster in its attempt to introduce moviegoers to Madame Web, its upcoming comic book movies look to right the ship and give a pair of iconic villains a bigger spotlight. Kraven, headlined by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, will be a visceral, R-rated origin story introducing him as a more sympathetic anti-hero dedicated to protecting nature, while the Venom threequel will continue Eddie Brock's (Tom Hardy) adventures with his Symbiote after defeating the corrupt Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed) and the murderous Carnage. Both are set to release this year, with Kraven bowing on August 30 and Venom 3 following on November 8.

The Pop! Comic Cover Amazing Spider-Man figure will be available for $29.99 USD at Target and on the store's official Marvel Selects page. Check out an exclusive preview of the new collectible in the gallery above.