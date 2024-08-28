While it looked like September was shaping up to be a rough month for Spider-Man fans, there is now a small light at the end of the tunnel. After leaving Netflix at the end of August, both of Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man movies, The Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2, will begin streaming on Peacock at the start of September. Peacock will not, however, acquire Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man movies, which have no streaming home in sight after leaving Netflix this month. The first two Tom Holland Spider-Man flicks, Homecoming and Far From Home, will continue to stream on Disney+. The first Garfield Spider-Man movie currently sits at a 71% score from critics and a 77% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, while the sequel has scores of 51% and 64% from critics and audiences, respectively, on the aggregate site.

In addition to Garfield, The Amazing Spider-Man movies star Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy, Sally Field as Aunt May, Rhys Ifans as The Lizard, Jamie Foxx as Electro, Dane DeHaan as Harry Osborn, and recent Oscar-nominee Paul Giamatti as Rhino. Both films are directed by Marc Webb, and they have come to be what he is best known for in his career. However, he's also helmed other projects such as 500 Days of Summer, the quirky rom-com starring Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Gifted, the 2017 drama starring Chris Evans and Mckenna Grace. He most recently helmed an episode of the Hulu original series which has been canceled after one season, Death and Other Details.

What Are Andrew Garfield’s Most Famous Roles?

Many have made the argument that of everyone to portray Peter Parker in live-action, Andrew Garfield is the best actor of the bunch. This is hard to refute, considering he has two Oscar nominations for his performance in leading roles (Hacksaw Ridge and Tick Tick... Boom), despite the fact that he didn't bring home the trophy for either one. Another one of his most famous roles came opposite Jesse Eisenberg and Justin Timberlake in The Social Network, the film detailing the creation of Facebook. He will next be seen alongside Florence Pugh in the A24 film We Live in Time, which is currently scheduled for release on October 11.

The Amazing Spider-Man movies star Andrew Garfield and were written by James Vanderbilt and directed by Marc Webb. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch The Amazing Spider-Man movies on Netflix now before they premiere on Peacock on September 1.

