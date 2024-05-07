The Big Picture Sony's "Spider-Mondays" program is halfway through re-releasing live-action Spider-Man movies in theaters nationwide.

The Amazing Spider-Man currently sits at the bottom of the box office rankings, with $510,000 from 466 locations.

The film stars Andrew Garfield, whose performace as Peter Parker was seen as a highlight.

Sony’s “Spider-Mondays” program is now halfway through, with four live-action Spider-Man movies having been re-released in theaters nationwide over the last month, and four more to go. What this also means is that a leaderboard is taking shape, with this Monday’s The Amazing Spider-Man currently finding itself at the bottom of the rankings. Directed by Marc Webb and starring Andrew Garfield in the titular role, the movie served as a reboot of the series after a trilogy of blockbuster films directed by Sam Raimi and starring Tobey Maguire.

Each of those movies has already been re-released in theaters as a part of Sony’s centenary celebrations, and the results were quite impressive across the board. But with $510,000 from 466 locations, representing a $1,000 per-theater average, The Amazing Spider-Man’s re-release marked quite a steep decline. By comparison, the first Spider-Man film grossed $681,000 from the same number of theaters, for a per-theater average of nearly $1,500, while the Spider-Man 2 re-release generated $805,000 for a per-theater average of around $1,700. Last Monday, Spider-Man 3 grossed $760,000 also from 466 domestic theaters, for a strong $1,600-plus per-theater average.

The Sam Raimi-Tobey Maguire Trilogy Remains a Millennial Favorite

Close

These figures largely align with the popularity of their respective films. Spider-Man 2 is widely considered to be one of the best superhero films of all time, while the Webb-Garfield run, which concluded after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014, struggled to find an audience. Originally released in 2012, The Amazing Spider-Man concluded its run with $758 million worldwide, against a reported budget of over $200 million. The movie was released in the shadow of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy, and was presented as a comparatively more grounded take on the character, following Raimi’s largely vibrant films. The Amazing Spider-Man received mostly positive reviews — it holds a 71% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes — and Garfield’s performance as Peter Parker was particularly well-received.

Both Garfield and Maguire reprized their roles in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third in a new trilogy of live-action Spider-Man movies, starring Tom Holland in the central role and directed by Jon Watts. No Way Home remains the highest-grossing installment of the series, with over $1.9 billion worldwide. The movie gave Garfield an opportunity to do justice to the character, perhaps for the final time, after the mostly disappointing The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

The Spider-Man film series, including Sony’s two recent animated releases — Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — has grossed nearly $9 billion worldwide. This $9 billion haul doesn’t include the revenue generated by the numerous spin-off movies that the studio has released in the last half-a-decade, such as the two Venom movies and the much-ridiculed fiascoes Morbius and Madame Web. The Amazing Spider-Man also featured Emma Stone, Rhys Ifans, Dennis Leary, Martin Sheen, Sally Field and Irrfan Khan. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Spider-Man Re-Release Leaderboard Monday Gross Spider-Man $681,000 Spider-Man 2 $805,000 Spider-Man 3 $760,000 The Amazing Spider-Man $510,000

Find Tickets Now