Steven Spielberg’s ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot Debuts First Image & Release Date Details
January 19, 2020 at 12:09 pm
Written by Haleigh Foutch
Steven Spielberg‘s beloved series Amazing Stories is getting a reboot on Apple TV+ and the streaming network has finally debuted a first look at the new incarnation of the sci-fi/fantasy anthology during their first-ever appearance at the Television Critics Association press tour. And that’s not all, Apple TV+ also revealed that five episodes of the series will debut globally on Friday, March 6.
Spielberg returns to executive produce the new take Amazing Stories, and as the press release describes: “A reimagining of the original anthology series, each episode of Amazing Stories will transport the audience to worlds of wonder through the lens of today’s most imaginative filmmakers, directors and writers.”
Lost and Once Upon a Time producers Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz are showrunning the series (Hannibal‘s Bryan Fuller was previously attached, staying with the project from NBC to Apple TV+ but exited the series back in 2018 over creative differences,) with episode directors including Chris Long, Mark Mylod, Michael Dinner, Susana Fogel, and Sylvain White.
The new image comes from an episode titled ‘The Rift,’ which is directed by Mark Mylod (Game of Thrones) and stars Kerry Lynn Bishe, Whitney Coleman, Trisha Mashburn, Austin Stowell, Edward Burns and Juliana Canfield. Check it out below.
“‘Amazing Stories’ is a beloved show that has captured our imaginations, and we couldn’t be more excited to share its next thrilling iteration with a global audience of all ages on Apple TV+,” said Matt Cherniss, head of development for Apple TV+.
“Alongside our partners Universal TV and our showrunners Eddy and Adam, we’re honored to bring a new anthology of ‘Amazing Stories’ to audiences on Apple TV+, which serves as the perfect platform for us to deliver the emotionally engaging, wondrous tales that families can enjoy and experience together,” said Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, co-Presidents of Amblin Television.
The series also features Dylan O’Brien, Victoria Pedretti, Josh Holloway, Sasha Alexander and the recently departed great Robert Forster.
Catch up with all the latest news out of TCA here.
