Amazon is in talks to acquire MGM and its James Bond library in a deal that is reportedly worth $9 billion, a well-placed source has told Collider.

Though such a deal has been rumored for weeks, the rumor intensified following Discovery's deal to acquire WarnerMedia, prompting The Information to release a speculative report earlier on Monday, though multiple trades have since emptied their notebooks.

Deadline, for its part, claims that serious talks have been going on for the past week, and that neither Amazon nor MGM commented on the discussions. MGM has been among Hollywood's highest-profile takeover targets for the past year, ever since the pandemic delayed the release of the next James Bond movie No Time to Die, which will be Daniel Craig's final film as 007.

MGM boasts a stacked library that includes a dozen Best Picture winners as well as the Rocky and Creed movies and TV shows such as Fargo, Survivor and The Handmaid's Tale, plus the pay cable network Epix. The studio entertained offers for No Time to Die but was unable to reach a deal, and the film remains slated to hit theaters on Oct. 8.

Powered by Michael De Luca, MGM boasts a strong upcoming slate that includes Ridley Scott's star-studded House of Gucci as well as new films from Paul Thomas Anderson and Ron Howard, plus Creed 3 from director Michael B. Jordan. Stay tuned for more on this developing story...

