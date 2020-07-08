Amazon Announces 5 Comic-Con@Home Panels, Including ‘The Boys’ and ‘Upload’

Marvel may not be appearing at 2020’s Comic-Con@Home, but that’s not stopping another mega-entertainment company from swinging in. Amazon Prime Video just announced their virtual panels at the Comic-Con@Home event — and announced their own Virtual-Con event, to boot.

Amazon will be highlighting four of their original shows during their official Comic-Con@Home panels — Truth Seekers, The Boys, Upload, and Utopia — and will be featuring stars like Seth Rogen, Eric Kripke, Aisha Tyler, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Greg Daniels, Robbie Amell, Gillian Flynn, John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, and more. All of these panels will be watchable through SDCC’s official YouTube channel, and also through Amazon’s Virtual-Con hub starting 12:00 p.m. PST on Thursday, July 23rd.

As for this self-hosted Virtual-Con, Amazon will be releasing their full schedule of events on July 23 at midnight PST. But they’re hinting at deep explorations of comic books, art, and interactive games, including a panel of original comiXology artists and writers, trivia contests, draw-alongs, Twitch’s Summer Game Fest, the ability to design your own promo items, and both a HANNA and The Sandman interactive gaming experience.

Check out the official intel behind all of Amazon Comic-Con@Home’s panels below. Amazon’s Virtual-Con hub is live now, with the full schedule of events being released July 23, 12AM PST. For more on the virtual version of the iconic pop culture convention, check out all of Collider’s hosted events: Directors on Directing, Constantine 15th Anniversary, Antlers, and Don’t Look Deeper.

Truth Seekers

A new original supernatural horror comedy by Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead), Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz), James Serafinowicz (Sick Note) and Nat Saunders (Sick Note). Join as they discuss the making of the hilarious eight-episode series about a team of part-time paranormal investigators, who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see. Discussion and Q&A moderated by Empire Magazine’s Chris Hewitt.

WHEN: Thursday, July 23 at 12:00 p.m. PST

Utopia

A twisted, eight-episode thriller about a group of young comic fans who discover the conspiracy in a graphic novel is real, and embark on a high-stakes adventure to save humanity from the end of the world. Join writer and executive producer Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) and series stars John Cusack (High Fidelity), Rainn Wilson (The Office), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Ashleigh LaThrop (Fifty Shades Freed), Dan Byrd (Cougar Town), Desmin Borges (You’re The Worst), Javon “Wanna” Walton (Euphoria), and Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day) for a Q&A moderated by Entertainment Weekly’s Christian Holub.

WHEN: Thursday, July 23 at 1:00 p.m. PST

Upload

Join creator, executive producer and director Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) and stars Robbie Amell (Code 8), Andy Allo (Pitch Perfect 3), Kevin Bigley (Undone), Allegra Edwards (New Girl), and Zainab Johnson (American Koko) as they discuss how they brought this futuristic comedy to life, share behind-the-scenes details from Season One, and tease what fans can expect in Season Two. The panel will be moderated by Engadget’s Cherlynn Low. Upload Season One is a ten-episode, half-hour, sci-fi comedy that takes place in the near future, where people can be “Uploaded” into a virtual afterlife of their choice.

WHEN: Thursday, July 23 at 2:00 p.m. PST

The Boys

Join executive producer Eric Kripke, along with series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Kapon, Karen Fukuhara and Aya Cash, with moderator Aisha Tyler, for a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming second season of The Boys. Executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg will also make a special appearance. Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. The even more intense, more insane Season Two finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought.

WHEN: Thursday, July 23 at 3:00 p.m. PST

ComiXology’s Comic-Con@Home Panel

Are you currently reading digital comics? Are you familiar with comiXology’s exclusive digital content program – comiXology Originals? Join comiXology’s Head of Content, Chip Mosher and a cast of beloved comic creators and rising-stars including, writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Jason Loo (Afterlift), artist Claudia Aguirre (Lost on Planet Earth), writer Curt Pires (YOUTH), along with some surprise guests, to get the scoop on the latest comiXology Originals series direct from the creators making them! They’ll intrigue you with behind-the-scenes stories about the process of bringing comics from concept to the page and what it’s like pushing the envelope with digital comics, and beyond.

WHEN: Saturday, July 25 at 3:00pm PST