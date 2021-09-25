Browsing through the aisles at Blockbuster, observing each box and cover, became its own pre-movie night ritual for millions of people before streaming services usurped the lion’s share of the market of at-home movie watchers. Then Netflix, and its competitors, splintered the market, obliterating the brick-and-mortar video store with its subscription streaming service model. Now, scrolling through titles searching for something to watch has become a pastime of its own. People with limited amounts of free time burn it perusing selections based on algorithmic suggestions until they settle for a comfort show, or until they end up in the best section on any streaming service: watch again. Everyone wants to find something new, something unique, impactful and underappreciated to enjoy and share. But with limited time and knowledge, zeroing in on something spectacular and untapped is tricky. The deluge of titles hidden behind each category can make judging the quality of each specific movie difficult without watching them. It’s a common problem across all streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

Earlier this year, the Collider staff shared some of their picks for the best hidden gems and underrated movies on Netflix, at that time. The list included movies from the past few decades that either didn’t receive a wide release, didn’t capture attention through marketing, or movies that were maybe lost to time for a whole new generation of cinephiles. Amazon Prime Video bolsters a similarly daunting selection size, and it doesn’t show any signs of shrinking. Subscribers receive access to a plethora of titles available to stream, with no ads, alongside an even larger library of at-home rental selections. They debut new movies constantly, including 11 new movies through the first eight months of the year. To save weary subscribers sifting through an almost endless series of titles and pictures, here are 25 of the best hidden gems and underrated movies currently on Amazon Prime Video.

A Taxi Driver (2017)

Director: Hun Jang

Writer: Yu-na Eom

Cast: Kang-ho Song Thomas Kretschmann, Hae-jin Yoo, Ryu Jun-Yeol, Gwi-hwa Choi

Framed against the 1980s military coup in South Korea, A Taxi Driver offers one hell of a ride throughout its two-hour and 15-minute runtime. Kang-ho Song (Parasite) is the titular taxi driver, Kim Man-seob, tasked with taxiing an undercover German journalist from Seoul into Gwangju and back before curfew while the country is under martial law. Mr. Kim and Mr. Hinzpeter’s (Thomas Kretschmann) journey is smothered in green and soft blues, yellow and pink. The comedic first act gradually fades as the drama and tension ramps up as the minutes roll on. The depictions of protectors viciously assaulting bystanders and protestors, targeting journalists, and kidnapping people in unmarked vehicles immediately parallels the behavior witnessed around the world last summer in the U.S. during the anti-police brutality protests that erupted across the country. A Taxi Driver is a brutal reminder of the power of propaganda and misinformation, as well as a reminder of the power of community and compassion. The shockingly true story opened the eyes of the world to the events unfolding in secret in South Korea, and this memorable retelling deserves attention and praise.

American Animals (2018)

Director: Bart Layton

Writers: Bart Layton, Jon Crocker, Peter Straughan

Cast: Evan Peters, Blake Jenner, Barry Keoghan, Jared Abrahamson, Eddie King

Alongside A Taxi Driver, American Animals is one of the best and most entertaining hidden gems on Amazon Prime Video. Many films boast to be “based on a true story,” but American Animals cheekily claims, “this is a true story.” Narration and fourth-wall-breaking documentary-style testimonials from the actual men who attempted to abscond with and fence rare artworks from Transylvania University in Lexington, Kentucky interrupt and enhance the action and drama of the picture. True story aside, the young actors leading the picture feel dynamic and naive throughout the planning and execution of the heist—Evan Peters (American Horror Story) in particular. The slow pull of tension to and through the heist that persists despite the comedy, peculiarity, and barrage of film homage, is an achievement in and of itself. It’s a multifaceted and semi-relatable cautionary look at the banality of life on a collision course with the restlessness of youth empowered by privilege.

Annette (2021)

Director: Leos Carax

Writers: Ron Mael, Russell Mael

Cast: Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg, Angele, Devyn Mcdowell

One of the weirder, longer movies on the list, Annette is a musical drama for film lovers. Though there is music, singing, long takes, and dancing, the movie doesn’t feel like it’s meant for musical lovers. Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and Marion Cotillard (Inception) play two artists in love in LA. He’s a stand-up comic, something like a morose Bo Burnham, and she’s a star opera singer. The use of soliloquies and asides expands upon the characters’ thoughts and feelings throughout the musical montage. The songs throughout the picture often serve to convey feelings experienced over a period of time, more than they are meant to serve as profound pontification. The music, lyrics, and story are by the mythical Mael brothers of Sparks. Annette debuts the same year as the Edgar Wright (Baby Driver) documentary chronicling Ron and Russell Mael’s influential musical career, titled The Sparks Brothers. The steepest hurdle for any viewer experiencing Annette will be the decision by director Leos Carax (Holy Motors) to make Annette, the child of Driver and Cotillard, a very deliberately obvious marionette puppet. For those who can hang, they’ll be rewarded with a colorful, unpredictable movie musical unlike any other.

Beyond the Black Rainbow (2010)

Director: Panos Cosmatos

Writer: Panos Cosmatos

Cast: Eva Bourne, Michael J. Rodgers, Scott Hylands, Rondel Reynoldson, Marilyn Norry

For photography pornography, seek Beyond the Black Rainbow. It’s a slow, visually diverse, vibrant, enigmatic sci-fi movie about a young woman in captivity at a research center. Panos Cosmatos (Mandy) and DP Norm Li create Jodorowsky-esque frames that symmetrically spill color across the screen. The production design and pace emulate David Cronenberg’s (Eastern Promises) 80s era classics in visual tone, not only making it feel like a movie set in the 1980s but making it feel like a movie made in the 1980s. Odd editing leads to several slow, strobing, red transitions accompanied by dissolves and layering that make scene transitions as trippy as the rest of the film. Far-out special effects and hallucinogenic sequences break up the grinding pace and dazzle the eye. Fans of visual storytelling, as opposed to exposition delivered through dialogue, will find particular enjoyment in the art-house style of Beyond the Black Rainbow.

The Brass Teapot (2012)

Director: Ramaa Mosely

Writers: Tim Macy, Ramaa Mosely

Cast: Juno Temple, Michael Angarano, Alexis Bledel, Billy Magnussen, Alia Shawkat

The Brass Teapot exists at the nexus of dark comedies and romantic comedies, with a dash of magical realism. It’s uncomfortable and sadistic but also charming and funny. Juno Temple (Maleficent) and Michael Angarano (The Knick) endear as an adorable couple who happen upon an antique brass teapot that magically fills and spills over with money when one of the people in possession incurs pain. What starts as a means of settling debt slips into an obsession with pain and gain. The rules and logic shift subtly as the couple adapt to their new sadistic lifestyle of hurting themselves, each other, and anyone else the teapot deems cash-worthy. It’s very self-aware, Michael Angarano’s character repeating the line, “this is going to end badly,” and it’s only funnier, and weirder for it. A few cameos, and an acceleration of chaos in the final act help the film land squarely after a fun but meandering second act.

Candy (2006)

Director: Neil Armfield

Writers: Luke Davis, Neil Armfield

Cast: Heath Ledger, Abbie Cornish, Geoffrey Rush, Tom Budge, Tony Martin, Noni Hazelhurst

Few films hurt like Candy. The raw enactment of a poet and heroin addict named Dan (Heath Ledger) who drags his girlfriend Candy (Abbie Cornish) into his vapid world of addiction and damage is rife with humiliation, degradation, toxicity, and abuse. Ledger is at the top of his game in his most overlooked performance the year following his first Oscar nomination for best actor in a supporting role in Brokeback Mountain. Abbie Cornish (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri) matches him in equal measure to create one of the most heartwrenching movies of the 21st century. It’s split into chapters separated by the title cards, “Heaven, Earth, Hell,” depicting the draining of love and life from Dan and Candy’s relationship. It’s peppered with occasional dark humor, whispered poetry, and symbolism to break up the blunt heaviness and give Candy a tone all its own. This Australian gem is rounded out with an astounding Geoffrey Rush (The King’s Speech) appearance as the comedic relief, and the wise old user who helps—and enables—the couple on their course from Heaven to Hell.

Daniel Isn’t Real (2019)

Director: Adam Egypt Mortimer

Writers: Brian DeLeeuw, Adam Egypt Mortimer

Cast: Miles Robbins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sasha Lane, Mary Stuart Masterson

Horror movie fans rejoice, Daniel Isn’t Real has descended from the Shudder sanctuary to bless Amazon Prime Video with its specific brand of, “is it mental illness, or is it eldritch horror?” Starring Miles Robbins (Blockers) as Luke, a young man who reconnects with his old—now grown—imaginary friend Daniel (Patrick Schwarzenegger) in the hopes of mitigating stressors caused by school, socialization, and life. Daniel reemerges from Luke’s subconscious eager to aid him in growing his confidence and social circle. Luke acquiesces again and again to Daniel’s suggestions until he begins to lose sight of who is in control. Cinematographer Lyle Vincent applied his high contrast, fluorescent neon style displayed in The Bad Batch (2017) to the cramped interiors of Luke’s college life. It’s a beautiful, emotional story that blends CGI and practical effects to create a fantastical, luminous, and mysterious world. Never has a broomstick fight felt so significant.

Dead and Buried (1981)

Director: Gary Sherman

Writers: Ronald Shusett, Jeff Millar, Alex Stern

Cast: James Farentino, Melody Anderson, Jack Albertson, Dennis Redfield, Nancy Locke

Practical effects proponents shouldn’t miss Dead and Buried. The misty coastal town of Potters Bluff is an idyllic beach town getaway—save for the scores of murderous mobs who assemble to obliterate tourists and travelers. It’s based on a novel by American horror writer Chelsea Quinn Yarbro and features a screenplay by Ronald Shusett, who worked with Dan O’Bannon on Alien and Total Recall (1990). Dead and Buried shares strengths with the 1970s horror classic. The production design, special effects, and central mystery perpetually create terrifying and disturbing displays to distract or disgust the viewer. Sheriff Gillis’ (James Farentino) investigation into several disappearances unravels an unexpected and macabre horror story that shouldn’t be lost to time.

Drowning Mona (2000)

Director: Nick Gomez

Writer: Peter Steinfeld

Cast: Danny DeVito, Bett Midler, Neve Campbell, Jamie Lee Curtis, Casey Affleck

Drowning Mona’s brand of irreverent comedy feels more at home 21 years after its original release. It’s a comedic candy-colored suburban whodunit with a killer soundtrack. The suburbia setting sees everyone trying to appear civil, save for Mona. Mona (Bett Midler) is cantankerous and contemptible. Any one of the suburbanites, all rolling around with personalized license plates, could have aided in the vehicular sabotage that led to Mona’s demise. The facade of the neighborhood portrayed through the idyllic, overexposed lens of cinematographer Bruce Douglas Johnson (The Prophecy, 1995) slips with the introduction of each character—and their knowledge of the dirt on everyone else. But behind all the jokes, cynicism, and scheming is a film about love. Love and the desperate lengths people are willing to go for to feel it on their terms.

Frailty (2001)

Director: Bill Paxton

Writer: Brent Hanley

Cast: Bill Paxton, Matthew McConaughey, Powers Boothe, Matt O’Leary, Jeremy Sumpter

Frailty is one of the few films on this list, including Beyond the Black Rainbow, Inside Llewyn Davis, When a Stranger Calls, that holds more than 1000 current reviews on Amazon Prime Video—that feels like far too few. The Bill Paxton (Aliens) picture captures some of Stephen King’s essence with its story of murder, mystery, and possible psychic phenomena. Bill Paxton plays Dad Meiks, a farmer who believes God visited him, blessed him with kinesthetic-psychic powers, and prophesied that Meiks would find holy weapons to vanquish demons in disguise that the lord would identify. The story is told in flashback during a conversation between Matthew McConaughey (Dallas Buyer’s Club), one of Meiks’ sons who can attest to his father’s beliefs and actions, and an FBI agent, played by Powers Boothe (MacGruber). It plays with the, “is he blessed, or is he dangerously delusional?” conundrum until the very end, and manages more than one interesting turn before the story wraps.

Hard Eight (1996)

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Writer: Paul Thomas Anderson

Cast: Philip Baker Hall, John C. Reilly, Gwenyth Paltrow, Samuel L. Jackson, F. William Parker

Paul Thomas Anderson’s remarkable filmography, as far as circulated theatrical releases, started with Hard Eight. It was the first pairing between him and his preferred cinematographer, Robert Elswit, who worked on all of PTA’s movies except for the most recent release, The Phantom Thread. Though it’s in Las Vegas, though the title is a reference to a bet in craps, and though there is gambling in the picture, this is not a gambling film. It’s a character piece about a principled, hardened man named Sydney (Philip Baker Hall). Sydney scoops up the down-on-his-luck John (John C. Reilly) sitting in front of a diner outside of Las Vegas and offers to help him learn how to look after himself when times are tough. There is little of Sydney’s backstory through most of the film, making his motivations and history a secret. Viewers can only measure him by what he does, not by where he’s been. Even in his first release, Anderson explores the concepts of responsibility, affection, and the necessity of the paternal relationship he’d revisit and refine with films like Boogie Nights, There Will be Blood, and The Master.

High Life (2018)

Director: Claire Denis

Writers: Claire Denis, Jean-Pol Fargeau, Geoff Cox

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Julliette Benoche, Andre 3000, Mia Goth, Claire Tran, Ewan Mitchell

Arthouse sci-fi draped in sex and misery sums up the experience Claire Denis curated with High Life. It’s provocative and somber, wondrous and terrifying, very much like space itself. The story is best experienced without spoilers, so suffice it to say the crew is on a mission to gather data lightyears away from earth. Robert Pattinson (Tenet) continues his hot streak since closing the book on the Twilight Saga. He’s matched in measure by powerful performances from everyone on board, especially Mia Goth’s (Suspiria, 2018) effort as the brutalized Boyse. Despite the limited setting, the film makes smart use of its set, which degrades over the years of the mission. This slow reflection on life, sex, and consequence can be uncomfortable because of its graphic grappling with violence and sexuality, so viewer discretion is advised—i.e. don’t watch it with your ‘rents.

I Give It a Year (2013)

Director: Dan Mazer

Writer: Dan Mazer

Cast: Rose Byrne, Rafe Spall, Stephen Merchant, Anna Farris, Jason Flemyng, Olivia Colman

There’s a cynicism and crassness to I Give it a Year most romantic comedies dare not touch. It doesn’t shy away from the messiness many couples encounter in an effort to hold onto each other. It may not subvert the rom-com formula entirely, but it takes a few risks and earns its laughs. Rose Byrne (Bridesmaids) and Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) are Nat and Josh, a recently married couple in counseling trying to salvage their relationship. Their ill-tempered counselor, played by Academy Award-winner Olivia Colman (The Favorite), is just one of the many contemptible people that populate this film. Fans of awkward, irreverent comedy will appreciate the tension and discomfort of Stephen Merchant’s toast, Anna Farris’ threesome, and raunchier shenanigans more than general audiences. It’s no teen comedy, but it ain’t You’ve Got Mail either. Still, there is a nugget of heart hidden away in this edgy romantic comedy.

Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)

Directors: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen

Writers: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

Cast: Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Justin Timberlake, John Goodman, Garrett Hedlund

Coen Brothers fans are almost assuredly overly familiar with the muted, hazy, musical world of Inside Llewyn Davis. For the uninitiated, Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) is Llewyyn Davis, a struggling folk singer in Greenwich village bumming his way between gigs, trying to earn the respect and attention his music commands. It’s somber and funny, and it’s undoubtedly the highest-profile picture on this list—it even nabbed a couple of Oscar nominations for best achievement in cinematography and best achievement in sound mixing—but the movie has less reviews on Prime than Burn After Reading—which is one of the Coen brothers’ least popular pictures despite its comedic godliness. The music of Inside Llewyn Davis is remarkable. Oscar Isaac’s voice is soothing and rustic, whether alone or enhancing the melodies of Marcus Mumford or Justin Timberlake. Produced by T Bone Burnette, who rose to fame playing music with Bob Dylan, the song selection is era-appropriate, and the rerecordings featuring the cast were so beautiful that the Coen brothers and T Bone curated—and recorded—a concert in celebration of the music the year following the film’s release, called Another Day, Another Time: Celebrating the Music of Inside Llewyn Davis.

Jack Goes Boating (2010)

Director: Phillip Seymour Hoffman

Writer: Robert Glaudini

Cast: Philip Seymour Hoffman, Amy Ryan, John Ortiz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Richard Petrocelli

The only directing feature to Philip Seymour Hoffman’s (The Master) name is a colorful adaptation of a play that roughly translates to a romantic dramedy. He reprised his role from the stage show while directing this tender movie about people looking for connection. Jack (Philip Seymore Hoffman) is a socially awkward driver living in New York. He gets set up on a date with Connie (Amy Ryan), and the majority of the movie centers around Jack attempting to prepare dinner on a double date with her and their friends. Secrets and mistakes lead to emotional explosions offset by soft background colors like pink and mint. The movie is packed with two shots and group shots, echoing moments of the stage performance no doubt, but the editing is where movie magic and limited special effects are applied to satisfying results. Jack Goes Boating is quite an odd duck, some may even find certain character traits problematic 11 years on, but it’s heartfelt, funny, and a glimpse of what Philip Seymour Hoffman could contribute to the world of directing.

Lake Mungo (2008)

Writer: Joel Anderson

Cast: Rosie Traynor, David Pledger, Martin Sharpe, Talia Zucker, Cameron Strachan

Lake Mungo has a reputation for being rather twisted. It’s a mockumentary picture telling the story through testimonials, b-roll, and found footage. It walks the line between an extended Cold Case Files episode and a found-footage feature presentation. Fans of films like The Poughkeepsie Tapes will find a similar presentation, but minus the extremity of that serial killer mockumentary. This Australian thriller about Alice Palmer (Talia Zucker), a young woman who goes missing, unravels unpredictably. What starts as a missing person case spirals out into a trippy and chilling story. Motivations and character are called into question for several cast members, Alice included, as revelations erupt periodically throughout. While it’s mostly dark, there are moments of beauty sprinkled across the film. In addition to heartwarming scenes edited deftly to draw on the heartstrings, Lake Mungo takes time to present the beauty of life, and nature, with stunning shots of the lush, green Australian outback. It’s a reminder that even where life is scarce, it can still be wonderful.

Love Liza (2002)

Director: Todd Louiso

Writer: Gordy Hoffman

Cast: Philip Seymour Hoffman, Kathy Bates, Annie Morgan, Jack Kehler, Stephen Tobolowsky

Philip Seymour Hoffman is a grieving widow on a course for self-destruction in Love Liza. In the wake of his wife’s suicide, Wilson Joel (Hoffman) adopts a gas huffing habit to numb himself to the world. It can be hard to watch as Wilson’s solitude and persistent self-sabotage exacerbate his suffering. His mother-in-law Mary Ann Bankhead (Kathy Bates) is one of his sole sources of connection and what’s left of Liza’s (Annie Morgan) memory, and she desperately pleads with him to read the note his wife left behind. It’s melancholic and sometimes comedic, but very heavy. The beauty of the burgeoning friendship between Wilson and Denny (Jack Kehler) is one of the few bright spots of the film. Denny's kindness and sympathy are two of the only forces combating Wilson’s destructive ways, but even he can only extend himself so far. The craftsman-like assembly of this film turns every cliche moment into an earned dramatic segment, right up until the unoriginal but inspired final frame.

Mystery Road (2013)

Writer: Ivan Sen

Cast: Aaron Pederson, Hugo Weaving, Ryan Kwanten, Jack Thompson, Tony Barry

Rarely will one find a police drama more beholden to realism than Mystery Road. It captures the banality of small-town police politics, while also demonstrating the terrifying, frantic, dangerous side of confronting criminals. The movie starts with a signpost used for a title card set against a gorgeous cloudy blue, pink, and yellow sunset over the Australian outback. The body of a young Aboriginal girl is found in a drainage tunnel under Mystery Road outside of town. The recently returned hometown cop Jay Swan (Aaron Pederson), who is also of Aboriginal descent, sets out to discover why a teenage girl was murdered and abandoned by the side of the road. The movie openly confronts Australia’s failure to include and support its native people, thrusting racial politics heavily into the forefront of this quiet, slow investigation. There is almost no music inserted throughout, just the sounds of the wind and world at work—very No Country for Old Men but without the commentary. Fans of the film might be thrilled to learn it birthed an ongoing TV series a few years later by the same name that is available on Acorn TV through Amazon Prime Video.

Nancy (2018)

Director: Christina Choe

Writer: Christina Choe

Cast: Andrea Riseborough, Steve Buscemi, J. Smith-Cameron, Ann Dowd, John Leguizamo

Inexplicably mislabeled as a horror movie under Prime’s algorithm, Nancy is a straight-up drama about a troubled woman looking for love after her ailing mother dies. Odd circumstances lead her to suspect that her mother might have kidnapped her as a child, and Nancy (Andrea Riseborough) seeks to reconnect with a family whose daughter went missing decades prior. It’s cramped, and dim, with a sharp color contrast discerning the atmosphere of both homes Nancy stays in through the movie. Andrea Riseborough (Mandy) brings her mousey demeanor to the downtrodden and titular Nancy. She reaches out to Elen (J. Smith-Cameron) and Leo (Steve Buscemi) after hearing the story of their missing daughter and consents to a DNA test to determine the accuracy of her suspicions. The movie becomes less about closure and more about love as Nancy stays with her suspected parents while awaiting the results of the DNA test.

Paterson (2016)

Director: Jim Jarmusch

Writers: Jim Jarmusch, Ron Padgett, William Carlos Williams

Cast: Adam Driver, Golshifteh Farahani, Rizwan Manji, Barry Shabaka Henley, Trev Parham

Paterson, New Jersey is a place, and Paterson (Adam Driver) is a bus driver and poet who lives, and loves, in Paterson. It’s a quiet, intimate movie about labels, expressions, and desires. The viewer follows Paterson through a seemingly ordinary week: he gets up, goes to work, comes home, takes the dog for a walk, and stops for a beer at the local watering hole nearby—rinse and repeat. Adam Driver, an ex-marine and artist, feels natural as Paterson, an ex-marine and artist. His narration of the poems as the text appears on screen over serene and surreal edits that are enhanced by the atmospheric score is delightful, never delivering a line the same twice. There’s a meta theme of the poetry of life, and the art of coincidence in Paterson’s life—which is of course fictitious and created by a writer and artist who undoubtedly drew on their experiences of the poetry of life, and the art of coincidence they’d experienced. There’s barely any conflict, the film is very slice of life, but it’s a beautiful and thought-provoking reflection on passion and identity.

