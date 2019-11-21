Watch the New Trailer for ‘Hunters,’ Jordan Peele and Al Pacino’s Nazi-Killin’ Show

0

When Jordan Peele decides to interrogate another American trauma through the lens of genre cinema, I pay the hell attention. From Get Out to Us to everything being produced by his Monekypaw Productions company, the guy knows how to get under skin simply by heightening what’s already under our skin. So you better believe I’m paying the hell attention to Hunters, the upcoming Amazon Prime show from Monkeypaw starring Al Pacino as the leader of a group of misfit Nazi-killers. Amazon just made the new trailer available, and folks… it’s good.

Created by David Weil, with a pilot directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, Hunters is set in 1970s New York, and follows a group of concerned citizens who realize there are Nazis among them hidden in plain sight. So, naturally, they get together and plot a course of bloody revenge, while uncovering the nefarious plans for a “Fourth Reich” in the process. Pacino leads this motley crew (the trailer is brilliantly framed around a beautiful speech given by the master thespian), but other familiar faces include Logan Lerman, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Carol Kane, Dylan Baker, Lena Olin, and many others. The new trailer wisely leaves many of Hunters‘ surprises hidden, but hints at just enough bonkers images of righteous bloodshed to promise quite the unique show.

Check out the new trailer and synopsis for Hunters, which comes to Amazon some time in 2020, below.