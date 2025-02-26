This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

007 himself isn't happy about the new creative deal for the James Bond franchise. According to Deadline, Timothy Dalton doesn't feel confident about what the future holds for the most popular secret agent on the planet. The franchise has launched major box office hits over the last few years, but a recent deal that gives full creative control of the franchise to Amazon MGM Studios will change the way things work for James Bond. No new projects have been officially announced by the studio at this point. Here's what Timothy Dalton had to say about Amazon MGM's takeover regarding the James Bond franchise:

“It is one of the few wonderful stories we’ve got in film that is British. The leading character is British. We can call it our own,” (...) “Barbara is one of the best women in the whole world. I think she’s fantastic. Around a Bond movie, everyone’s got an opinion. That tends to make something less special, but if you keep it to people who know what they’re doing and know what they want, then it will sharpen up and be good. Barbara had that."

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson had been involved with the James Bond franchise since the release of stories such as Octopussy and GoldenEye. The producers were aware of how James Bond's return to the big screen always had to be meaningful for both the character and the viewers who couldn't get enough of his adventures. After years of not being able to agree with Amazon MGM Studios regarding the direction the character should take, the studio paid the producers $1 billion in order to take creative control of the franchise.

Timothy Dalton portrayed James Bond for the first time in The Living Daylights. The title for the adventure was taken from one of Ian Fleming's short stories. After that, Dalton was given the opportunity to step into the shoes of the secret agent once again in Licence to Kill, before he stepped away from the role. Dalton's concern over the recent James Bond deal is related to how Amazon MGM Studios plans to produce several films and television spinoffs based around the character. The strategy hasn't worked to perfection for similar theatrical franchises who have pivoted to streaming, such as Star Wars.

The Last James Bond

Image via MGM/UA Communications Co.

After Timothy Dalton left the franchise with Licence to Kill, Pierce Brosnan was cast as the protagonist of the franchise. The legacy that has been created thanks to James Bond led to Daniel Craig's casting for Casino Royale. The Knives Out star carried the role for more than a decade. No Time to Die was the final story that featured Daniel Craig as James Bond, with the sequel being released during a time when movie theaters were attempting to bounce back from the effects the pandemic had on the entertainment industry. Time will tell who will play James Bond during the new era of the series.

A release date for the next James Bond movie hasn't been set by Amazon MGM Studios.