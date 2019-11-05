‘The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show’ Teaser Is Here to Give You Objective Joy

0

On November 29, no matter what I am doing and no matter who I am near, I am going to stop everything and everyone, and we are all going to sip hot cocoa and eat sugar cookies and watch The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show streaming on Amazon Prime. Perhaps in response to rival streaming service Netflix’s A Very Murray Christmas, Amazon is centering a holiday special around another beloved cultural iconoclast. This time, it’s Kacey Musgraves, the Grammy-winning, incredible musician known for acclaimed alt-country-rock works like Golden Hour. Her special, as evidenced by the trailer, promises incredible music, holiday spectacle, a star-studded cast, and some dope Xmas lewks.

I’m putting all my cards on the table here: I love Christmas, and I love Kacey Musgraves, and this special was made for me. If you’re less “immediately onboard” than I, the cornucopia of talent on display might change your mind. Musgraves will be singing tunes and performing holiday bits with folks like Fred Armisen, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Lana Del Rey, Camila Cabello, Leon Bridges, Troye Sivan, Kendall Jenner, and the friggin’ Rockettes. Plus, Schitt’s Creek‘s Dan Levy will be narrating the whole thing — despite Musgraves giving him coal in the trailer.

Musgraves, who called the special “unlike anything I’ve ever done before,” is nothing but enthusiastic — like me!

What started as the small seed of an idea one night over a year ago has turned into something I’m so proud of. Some truly brilliant comedic and musical guests are featured in the show – as well as my own Grandma. My vision was to bring my old Christmas album to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format. It’s a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays. It’s heartfelt, funny, and most of all, real. I can’t wait to finally share.

Okay… if this special features Musgraves and her grandma singing a Christmas song together, I will fully melt. If this holiday special sounds like your cup of cocoa, check out the official teaser and synopsis for The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show below. For more streaming Christmas options, here’s literally every new holiday thing you can watch on Netflix.