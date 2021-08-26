Amazon’s New World MMO will get one final test before it finally hits the market on September 28. An open beta for the very long-delayed MMO was announced during Gamescom's Opening Night Live and will take place from September 9 through 12, giving fans a brief taste of what's to come before release day.

The news broke alongside a new trailer teasing the battle against the corruption on the island of Aeternum. It's a land that attracts explorers from far and wide in search of exotic treasures and power beyond imagination but dooms many who dare to go near it. The island is a siren's call that you can't ignore, and so you set out with a crew to put an end to the mysterious forces that threaten the island and the entire world. For what it's worth, the trailer also showcases large-scale siege battles that pit players against enemies with mystical powers. During the presentation at Gamescom, director Scott Lane expressed his commitment to "making Aeternum a living, breathing world that players will come back to," and teased some new post-launch content featuring more "supernatural elements."

New World's development has been turbulent, to say the least. The game was originally planned to release back in February, but the team needed more time to ensure the game was ready, moving the date to August. Again, they decided to push it back even further after they expressed a desire to incorporate user feedback from the closed beta.

Despite the multiple disappointments, New World has garnered a massive following with over 200,000 concurrent players at one point during said closed beta. It now appears to be on course for release barring any major setbacks during its final test.

As soon as the open beta drops on September 9, anyone can get in via New World's Steam page with the help of the Playtest tool, but the official site will also have directions on how to participate. Check out the new trailer below as we wait for launch day on September 28:

