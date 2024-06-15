The modern era of film can most easily be defined by the massive rise of the different streaming service platforms, completely changing the way that many people watch movies. It was only a matter of time before these services took the next step and started releasing original content for their respective platforms, with Amazon Prime Video easily being one of the most prominent. While many recognize the platform for its exceptional original series like The Boys and Invincible, Amazon has also done a great job at amassing a successful catalog of original films.

Since 2018, the platform has made a multitude of original films that have ranged from underrated cult classics to massive, award-winning titles. Especially in the digital age of releasing films, it makes sense that the platform most fit to rank them would be one that has thrived the most in this digital social media era. Letterboxd certainly wasn't the first movie-based social platform, but it's quickly amassed a dedicated community of young users. These enthusiastic and passionate fans have decided that these are the best Amazon original movies so far, including underrated gems and awards' darlings alike.

10 'Guava Island' (2019)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.50/5

A wild cacophony of creativity, artistic expression, and original songs, Guava Island is a deeply personal musical film by Donald Glover and director Hiro Murai. The film follows the story of Deni Maroon (Glover), a dockworker and aspiring musician who is determined to hold a musical festival on the island. However, the owner of the factory that employs Deni is severely against the prospects of the festival, forcing Deni to work extra hard in being able to bring his dream to life, including enlisting the help of his roommate and friend Kofi (Rihanna).

Paralleling other successful musical films and avenues for expression by talented musicians, such as Beyoncé's Lemonade, Guava Island acts as a short yet effective outlet for music from both Glover and Rihanna. What makes Guava Island stand out is its increased focus on having a distinct and effective narrative, complete with overarching themes and symbolic messages, as an effective throughline in the project. Guava Island was one of the first major hits on Amazon Prime and would only be the beginning of collaborations with A-list musicians, a trend that continues to this day with films like Jennifer Lopez's This is Me...Now.

9 'Pass Over' (2018)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.51/5

A recording of the powerful stage play of the same name filmed by master of the craft Spike Lee, Pass Over brilliantly translates the energy and emotion of the play into the medium of cinema. The film follows young black men, Moses and Kitch, as they chat away the day hanging out on a Chicago street corner, occasionally having on-again-off-again conversations with an ominous stranger and a hostile police officer. The duo relies on their banter and connection in able to get through the day, hoping that they can one day escape their endless cycle.

Pass Over is certainly an oddity as the first feature-length film released by Amazon Prime Video, but Spike Lee's masterful camerawork more than justifies bringing this stage play to the screen. The close-ups and increased focus on the deeply impactful performances serve to compound and amplify the powerful story and themes of the center of it all, creating an experience that goes beyond the confines of a stageplay. It's easily one of the most underrated yet unique films from Spike Lee's long filmography, as well as an unexpectedly high bar for the service's first film.

8 'A Million Miles Away' (2023)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.51/5

An uplifting historical drama that lifts spirits and makes people proud of humanity, A Million Miles Away follows the real-life story of José Hernandez (Michael Peña), the first migrant farmworker to go to space. Starting from his difficult upbringing, always working at a young age and picking grapes to help his family earn money, the film sees his rise to success following his college graduation and life as an engineer. Slowly but surely, José proves that he has what it takes as an outstanding engineer to make it into space, thus making history.

It's always nice to have a simple yet effective story to tug at one's heartstrings and send a positive, feel-good message during an increasingly dire time, and A Million Miles Away accomplishes it with flying colors. Peña especially does an exceptional job in the leading role, not only doing justice to the real-life figure but providing a layered performance that is easily one of the best of his career. Especially for those who are looking for a modern feel-good film, there are few options out there better than A Million Miles Away.

A Million Miles Away

rent

Release Date September 15, 2023 Director Alejandra Márquez Abella Cast Michael Pena , Rosa Salazar , Julio Cesar Cedillo , Veronica Falcón Runtime 121 minutes Writers Bettina Gilois , Hernán Jiménez , Alejandra Márquez Abella

7 'The Vast of Night' (2019)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.54/5

A tense sci-fi mystery about some of the first sightings of UFOs, The Vast of Night sees a duo of 1950s teens who, in the middle of the space race, uncover a mysterious frequency over the radio. The discovery entices the duo to research further into the airwaves, uncovering what could be the most important discovery of their lives, as well as making history for their small, innocuous town.

While many stories about aliens and humanity's reaction and fear of the unknown extraterrestrial threat have been made over the years, few have blended genuine history and metaphysical scares like The Vast of Night. The film seamlessly creates tension and high stakes that immediately suck the audience into its world and characters, creating an undeniably effective experience that makes it one of Amazon's most rewatchable movies. With its masterful usage of characters and dialogue, it's able to conjure up strong emotions and fear without having to show a single alien.

The Vast of Night (2019) Release Date May 29, 2020 Director Andrew Patterson Cast Sierra McCormick , Jake Horowitz Runtime 89 minutes

6 'Air' (2023)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.56/5

From director Ben Affleck, Air follows the story of Nike's attempts to break into the basketball shoe market, acting in the clear third place under Adidas and Converse. In a last-ditch effort to save their division, the team decides to focus on signing the then up-and-coming Michael Jordan, who has the potential to sell the entire brand by himself. This would prove to be the beginning of one of the most iconic and massive brands and marketing deals in the world, completely revolutionizing the world of sports in the process.

While the prospect of a biopic that tells the story not of Michael Jordan but of the corporate marketers who worked for Nike might not sound appealing, Affleck's signature directing style makes the story a deeply engaging watch. Air blends actual history, effective humor, and self-reflective drama to create exactly what one wants to see out of a good biopic. Thanks to the film's initial release strategy of going to theaters before becoming an Amazon Prime exclusive, Air became much more notable and gained widespread acclaim.

5 'Uncle Frank' (2020)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.64/5

A beautiful and emotional time capsule that follows the importance of acceptance and family, Uncle Frank follows Beth, who decides to visit her uncle Frank on a whim without telling him. Beth learns Frank has been in a relationship with a man named Walid for 10 years and has been hiding out of fear of rejection. However, when a family member dies, Frank and Beth go on a road trip across the country to make it to the funeral, with Walid unexpectedly tagging along.

Uncle Frank's story is filled with charm and emotional weight that has made it a highly effective tearjerker, tying into themes and messages of ingrained homophobia that are sadly as relevant today as they were in 1973. However, what makes the film an especially memorable watch is the array of exceptional performances from the likes of Paul Bettany, Sophia Lillis, and Peter Macdissi, who all elevate the material and characters and truly bring the film to life.

4 'One Night in Miami...' (2020)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.67/5

A deeply impactful drama based on the stage play of the same name, One Night in Miami weaves a fictional retelling of one of the most impactful nights and conversations in American history. On February 25th, 1964, a motel room was shared between four of the biggest African American icons of all time — Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke — with plans for a conversation to change the course of history in the segregated American South.

One Night in Miami's biggest draw and strengths are tied to its masterfully crafted dialogue as well as the renowned and effective performances from each of the four leads. Regina King does an exceptional job in her directorial debut, focusing on the gravitas and impact of these performance and dialogue sequences, creating great impact and weight behind each spoken word. Despite being a reflection of a time that took place over 50 years ago, One Night in Miami has a multitude of parallels and things to say about the state of American culture and persecution in the modern day.

3 'Thirteen Lives' (2022)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.72/5

Retelling the unbelievable true story of the Tham Luang cave rescue that shocked and captivated the world, Thirteen Lives sees twelve boys and the coach of a Thai soccer team trapped inside a mountain cave during a rainstorm. Now trapped behind a seemingly endless amount of flooded cave tunnels, the group faces insurmountable while a group of highly trained divers navigate the mazes in the name of rescue. However, it soon becomes apparent that discovering the boys is only the beginning.

The Tham Luang cave rescue was one of the most notable and uplifting stories of human ingenuity in recent memory, with Ron Howard doing an exceptional job of translating the grace of this miracle into film. The film also coincided with the release of the critically acclaimed documentary The Rescue, which followed the same case and was released less than a year earlier, helping place this event and its intricacies in the mind of Letterboxd's dedicated user base.

Thirteen Lives

rent

Release Date July 29, 2022 Director Ron Howard Cast Colin Farrell , Viggo Mortensen , Joel Edgerton Writers William Nicholson

2 'American Fiction' (2023)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.73/5

The Academy-winning social satire aiming at the falsities and problems that arise from fake diversity, American Fiction follows writer Monk, who is tired of his books being overlooked for "not being black enough." In anger, he writes an almost intentionally terrible biography to spite these critics who only seem to praise the most overwhelming stereotypes surrounding black life. Much to his surprise, the book becomes a smash hit, forcing Monk to go deeper and deeper into the assumed identity of his fake biography.

American Fiction tackles its dicey and uncomfortable subject like a sledgehammer of wit and charm, eviscerating its subject hilariously and topically. Jeffrey Wright's lead performance is exceptional, but the biggest strength is easily the Academy Award-winning screenplay by Cord Jefferson, who balances humor, drama, and emotion seamlessly. Worthwhile and quality satires are increasingly becoming a rarity, so when one comes along and effectively comments on an issue that truly feels relevant, it's no wonder it becomes a critical and audience smash hit.

1 'Sound of Metal' (2019)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.19/5

Easily the biggest critical hit that Amazon Prime Video has ever seen, Sound of Metal is a heartbreaking yet beautiful story of a drummer dealing with and accepting the ramifications of becoming deaf. Ruben Stone (Riz Ahmed) has spent nearly his entire life as a drummer, so the prospect of losing his hearing comes as a complete shock to him and forces him to reevaluate his future. He takes the steps and becomes a part of a shelter for deaf people, slowly coming to terms with the painful reality of his new life.

Sound of Metal goes beyond even simply being one of the best Amazon Prime Original movies. It is a brilliant and deeply impactful work of art that never fails to conjure up powerful emotions. It's easily one of the most empowering stories of recent memory, showing a man who, despite the painful reality of going deaf, adjusts and comes out the other side with an appreciation and acceptance for what he still has. It's easily a career-best performance from Ahmed, earning him his well-deserved Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, alongside the film's other deserved Academy Award wins for Best Sound and Best Editing.

Sound of Metal

rent

Release Date November 20, 2020 Director Darius Marder Cast Olivia Cooke , Riz Ahmed , William Xifaras , Paul Raci , Bill Thorpe , David Arthur Sousa Runtime 130 Writers Abraham Marder , Darius Marder

