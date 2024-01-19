The Big Picture 'Vikings' is a quietly compelling series that follows the adventures of Ragnar Lodbrok and his sons, offering more depth than just violence and gore.

10 'Vikings' (2013-2020)

Created by Michael Hirst

For those into historical stories, Vikings is a drama filmed in Ireland that is inspired by the stories of Ragnar Lodbrok, a Viking and legendary norse hero. In this series, he’s portrayed as a farmer who raids England, raising his profile, then eventually becomes a Scandanavian kind. As Vikings progresses through its six seasons, the focus shifts to his sons and their adventures throughout the country.

Spawning a sequel series called Vikings: Valhalla, Vikings is one of the quietly compelling shows available through Amazon Prime Video. The entire series, which critics praise for being deeper than just about violence and gore, is available to stream.

9 'Invincible' (2021-)

Created by Robert Kirkham

An Amazon Prime original hailing from Robert Kirkman of The Walking Dead fame, Invincible is an adult animated series that boldly brings blood, gore, violence, and profanity to various animated superhero characters. The story centers around Mark Grayson, a 17-year-old son of the most powerful superhero on the planet who is now transforming into a superhero of his own. He must learn to harness his abilities, make his father proud, and prove that he is worthy.

Starring the voices of Steven Yuen, J.K. Simmons, and Sandra Oh, Invincible is a unique coming-of-age story with a badass twist. With an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes rating, Invincible is lauded for the bold animation, all-star cast, and smart writing.

invincible Release Date March 25, 2021 Cast Steven Yeun , J.K. Simmons Main Genre Superhero Seasons 2

8 'Dead Ringers' (2023)

Created by Alice Birch

A badass series with two badass lead characters, both played by the same actor (Rachel Weisz), Dead Ringers is a gripping psychological thriller. A retelling of the David Cronenberg 1988 movie of the same name, this interpretation is gender-flipped, with the main characters being both woman. Beverly and Elliot Mantle are twins and both gynecologists who have their own ideas of what birthing should be like and how reproductive health should be handled.

Dark and sinister, Dead Ringers showcases two characters who are both complicated, even dangerous, in their own ways. It’s a modern take filled with drugs, illicit love affairs, and ethical medical questions.

Dead Ringers Release Date April 21, 2023 Cast Rachel Weisz , Emily Meade , Britne Oldford , Kitty Hawthorne Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

7 'Swarm' (2023)

Created by Janine Nabers and Donald Glover

The idea of an obsessed fan is taken to an entirely new level in Swarm, one of Amazon's best thrillers about a young woman who becomes so obsessed with a pop star, she goes on a murder spree. A satirical comedy horror thriller, the term Swarm references the collective name given to die-hard fans of Ni’Jah. It’s an obvious parody of Beyonce and her fanbase known as the Bey Hive. Andrea “Dre” idolizes Ni’Jah, but her seemingly innocent fandom eventually turns deadly.

Swarm which received three Primetime Emmy nominations, is a dark take on toxic fandom. It’s badass in the way it ties into relevant present-day topics and social culture. Bizarre, heartbreaking, and beautifully acted, this is satire at its best.

Swarm Release Date March 17, 2023 Cast Dominique Fishback , Chloe Bailey , Nirine S. Brown , Karen Rodriguez Main Genre Thriller Seasons 1

6 'The Power' (2023)

Created by Naomi Alderman

What could be more badass than an alternate world where only women have unique powers? A wonderfully feminist series, The Power begins when teenage girls begin to realize that they can electrocute people and things from their hands. They at first aren’t sure what’s going on, but quickly begin to realize the tremendous power they wield. Once they discover that they can awaken the same power in older women, too, a massive societal shift begins to emerge.

The Power is about more than superpowers and “girl power.” It’s, deep down, social commentary on the state of the world and the toxic male domination. The show hasn’t been officially renewed for a second season, but season 1 was positive reviewed.

The Power Release Date March 31, 2023 Cast Toni Collette , Toheeb Jimoh , Halle Bush , Ria Zmitrowicz Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

5 'Jack Ryan' (2018-2023)

Created by Carlton Cruse and Graham Roland

Concluding after its fourth season, Jack Ryan puts John Krasinski in the hot seat as the titular character, first born from the Tom Clancy novel series. He’s a CIA analyst who becomes caught up in an all-out war when he discovers illicit bank transfers being made by an Islamic extremist. Filled with action and intensity, Jack Ryan is one of the most thrilling shows on Amazon Prime Video.

It's fast-paced with tons of fight scenes and gripping drama, keeping fans glued to the screens the entire way through. Jack Ryan is a typical spy thriller, but one that delivers compelling character-driven stories, too. Fans of the books as well as other projects in the Ryanverse will appreciate the series and how it makes the otherwise sweet Krasinski into a buff, skilled, talented fighter for good.

4 'Billions' (2016-2023)

Created by Brian Koppelman, David Leiven, and Andrew Ross Sorkin

Badass shows aren’t just filled with action and thrills. Some of them feature characters and storylines that delve into the financial world, like Billions. The drama centers around two badass characters, Chuck Rhoades, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York and billionaire hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod. It’s a consistent cat and mouse game between the two as Chuck is hellbent on taking “Axe,” as he’s known, down for his shady business tactics. Through the series, however, there are several battles of wits and power between multiple people on both sides of the law; sometimes even between those on the same side.

As the show progresses, the new antagonist becomes Mike Prince, another billionaire who has taken over Axe’s company and has terrifying, power-hungry aspirations of becoming president. Billions features cut-throat characters, underhanded tactics, and is filled with greed and a quest for power. The show is badass in another way as well, as the first American series to feature a non-binary character.

Billions Release Date January 1, 2016 Cast Paul Giamatti , Damian Lewis , Maggie Siff , David Costabile , Condola Rashad , Daniel K. Isaac , Jeffrey DeMunn , Asia Kate Dillon Main Genre Drama Seasons 7

3 'Gen V' (2023-)

Created by Craig Rosen, Evan Goldberg, and Eric Kripke

A spin-off of The Boys, Gen V is a subversive, politically charged superhero series about a group of young student superheroes studying to hone their skills at a special university. Each character has a unique power, from one who can bend blood to another with the power of magnetism. Many also have superhuman strength. Beyond the badass, gruesome, often even disgusting fight scenes and kills, Gen V takes jabs at current societal and political topics.

The series is clever and smart, not just gory. Gen V takes the story of good versus evil, power and greed versus survival, to a new level. While the students dream of being a member of The Seven, an elite group of superheroes, they begin to realize the truth behind the awful organization that manages them, and made them the way they are.

Gen V Release Date September 29, 2023 Cast Jaz Sinclair , Chance Perdomo , Maddie Phillips , Lizzie Broadway Main Genre Action Seasons 1

2 'The Boys' (2019-)

Created by Eric Kripke

This satirical superhero series might be filled with profanity, blood, gore, and disgusting scenes. But it’s far more clever than meets the eye. The Boys tells the story of a world with superheroes, all manufactured by an evil company known as Vought Corporation. While they purport to help society, it’s all just a ruse. Their purpose is to help Vought become more powerful and exert its control.

A parody of real-world stories, The Boys takes things to incredibly exaggerated heights as a vigilante group known as The Boys made up mainly of non-supe humans, tries to take down Vought and the shady superheroes that work for the company. It’s subversive and thought-provoking, with lots of social commentary beneath the surface-level storylines.

1 'Reacher' (2022-)

Created by Nick Santora

It doesn’t get more badass than a brawny former U.S. Military Police Major who is trained in investigative and combat techniques who decides to work with police officers to take down corrupt members of society. The personification of a vigilante, Jack from Jack Reacher targets everyone from lawmen to politicians, and wealthy business tycoons, not willing to leave any bad person standing.

With a team of fierce fighters, high action, and a compelling lead character Reacher, based on the Lee Child book series of the same name, has breathed new life into the story. Fans applaud the faithful adaptation, casting, and “pulpy fun.”

