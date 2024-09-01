Prime Video has been on a roll with its releases in 2024. This past summer, the streaming platform released the highly anticipated Season 4 of The Boys, which amassed 1.3 billion minutes viewed during its finale. Apart from The Boys, Prime Video also released Sausage Party: Foodtopia, based on the 2016 animated feature Sausage Party, and the DC animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, a gritty, noir-inspired reimagining of the Batman lore exploring the political unrest in Gotham City. In addition to television series, the streaming platform premiered original films such as the tear-jerking Celine Dion documentary I Am: Celine Dion, and the lighthearted family flick My Spy: The Eternal City.

This fall, Prime Video gears up for exciting new additions to the platform. From the sequel to one of television’s most memorable telenovelas to the Italian rendition of Prime Video’s highly successful spy thriller, the next few months promise nothing short of excitement. Check out these upcoming fall additions to Prime Video.

‘Betty la Fea: The Story Continues’

Ana María Orozco reprises her role as the adorable and headstrong Beatriz "Betty" Aurora Pinzón in Betty la Fea: The Story Continues. Serving as the sequel to the original Colombian telenovela that inspired ABC’s Ugly Betty starring America Ferrera, the new series follows Betty’s life two years after leaving her fashion company Ecomoda. Although she’s still married to Armando Mendoza Sáenz (Jorge Enrique Abello), their relationship is far from a happily ever after. Not only are the pair considering divorce, but they’re also trying to connect with their adolescent daughter, Camila "Mila" Mendoza Pinzón (Juanita Molina), who is currently so out of touch with her parents and contemplating whether she’s made the right decisions in her life.

Outside of the household, tragedy strikes at Ecomoda. When Roberto Mendoza, Armando’s father and Ecomoda founder, unexpectedly passes away, Betty is left with no choice but to fulfill his dying wish: return to the fashion company. It doesn’t take long until Betty finds herself in the president’s seat, forcing herself to reconnect with her former coworkers and reinstall the spirit of Ecomoda following the death of Roberto. That doesn’t mean Betty is off the hook from the family. In between deciding whether to reconcile with Armando, who’s trying to win back her love, and reuniting with her New York fashion school-educated daughter, Betty has to sort out both her personal and professional lives. If that’s not difficult already, Betty also comes face to face with the cheeky Cuartel de las Feas - the arrogant Hugo Lombardi (Julián Arango) and infamous gold digger Patricia “La Peliteñida” (Lorna Cepeda). But as the saying goes, times change and people change - hopefully.

Also joining the series are Natalia Ramírez, Julio Cesar Herrera, Luces Velásquez, Marcela Posada, Mario Duarte, Sebastián Osorio, Ricardo Vélez, Alberto León Jaramillo, Rodrigo Candamil, Zharick León, and Estefania Gómez. Highly praised for its celebration of female empowerment, redefining beauty standards, and the classic underdog versus the world story, Betty sends out the universal message of what it means to be constantly underestimated yet still have the guts to achieve what she wants. Thanks to its hilarious antics, beloved ensemble, and heartfelt life lessons, the original Yo Soy Betty, la Fea, which premiered 25 years ago, continues to be one of the world’s most successful telenovelas in history, airing in 80 countries adapted in up to 28 territories, and dubbed into 15 languages.

‘Citadel: Diana’

The world of Citadel returns with its latest Italian rendition of the show, Citadel: Diana. Produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, the upcoming series brings viewers all the way to Milan in 2030. Eight years ago, Citadel, a covert global spy agency, was taken down by the sinister Manticore syndicate. In the aftermath, Diana Cavalieri, a Citadel agent, finds herself stranded behind enemy lines, living life as a mole in the very organization that destroyed hers. Now with a glimmer of hope for escape, Diana realizes that her only shot at freedom means teaming up with the last person she’d ever trust - Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio).

He’s not just any ally; he’s the heir to Manticore Italy and son of the ruthless Ettore Zani (Maurizio Lombardi), who’s locked in a power struggle with rival European families to seize control. For Diana, it’s a risky dance with the enemy, but it might be her only way out. Coming in hot with six brand new episodes, Citadel: Diana also features a stunning international ensemble, including Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Giordana Faggiano, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz, and Filippo Nigro.

Citadel first made an outstanding impression among viewers with its debut season in 2023, immediately skyrocketing to global success and becoming Prime Video’s second most-watched new original series outside the U.S., and fourth most-watched worldwide. Season 1 stars huge names including Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. Striving to highlight top local talent and creating storylines with strong connections to its country of origin, Citadel: Diana will later on be followed by the Indian rendition of the series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. All while that’s going on, Season 2 of Madden and Chopra’s Citadel is slated for production this year.

‘Cross’

The best-selling novel series by James Patterson is all geared up for its television adaptation, aptly titled Cross. Created by showrunner and executive producer Ben Watkins, best known for his work on Hand of God and Burn Notice, the upcoming series stars Aldis Hodge as detective and forensic psychologist Dr. Alex Cross, the titular character in the Patterson’s book series. Cross’ daytime profession requires him to lend his expertise to several cases, ranging from murders and kidnappings to even more serious threats like government attacks.

Based on the novels, Cross works in the Southeast quadrant of Washington, D.C., under the homicide division of the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia, but later moves on to a higher position in the FBI. Although Cross is a family man, the nature of his job morphs him into a cynical individual. From time to time, the solitude of his line of work leaves him a deeply lonely man.

Joining Hodge are Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, Jennifer Wigmore, Eloise Mumford, and Ryan Eggold. Thanks to the popularity of the novel series, Cross is already slated for a Season 2 renewal at Prime Video. Before this, Patterson’s novels have already been adapted for the screen, most notably the Alex Cross thriller trilogy, starring Morgan Freeman and Tyler Perry.

‘The Sticky’

Inspired by the jaw-dropping true story of the “Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist”. The Sticky is a bold, half-hour heist dramedy that oozes just the right amount of sugary gooeyness one might expect from a bottle of maple syrup. Ruth Laundry (Margo Martindale) is a no-nonsense maple syrup farmer who’s had enough of the red tape trying to strip her of everything she holds dear - her farm, her comatose husband, and most importantly, her freedom.

But Ruth isn’t going done without a sticky, sweet fight. Armed with determination and a mismatched crew, she teams up with Remy Bouchard (Guillaume Cyr), a well-meaning but bumbling security guard, and Mike Bryne (Chris Diamantopoulos), a low-level mobster who’s as charming as he is questionable. Together, they cook up a daring scheme to steal millions of dollars worth of maple syrup from Quebec’s highly guarded national reserves.

In real life, the Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist was a theft that took place between 2011-2012. Nearly 3,000 tonnes of maple syrup were stolen from a storage facility in Quebec, accumulating to a total loss of C$18.7 million (C$24.1 million in 2023 due to inflation). Not only was it one of the largest robberies in Canadian history, but it also took place in a facility operated by the Federation of Quebec Maple Syrup Producers, an establishment responsible for 77% of maple syrup supply not just in Canada, but worldwide as well.

With executive producers Brian Donovan, and Ed Herro, and Canadian showrunner Kathryn Borel joining the series, The Sticky is directed by Jonathan Levine and features a guest appearance by Academy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis.