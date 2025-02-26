It has been nearly four years since the last James Bond film, with 2021's No Time to Die, the final outing for Daniel Craig as 007. The long search for a new James Bond commenced, but there were never any updates. As it turned out, this is because Barbara Broccoli, the daughter of original franchise producer Albert R. Broccoli, wasn't happy with Amazon, which now owned MGM. Sadly, the news came last week that Broccoli, along with her brother, Michael G. Wilson, had given up control of the franchise to Amazon. That understandably upset many. Will James Bond movies now be dumbed down? Will the IP be splintered off into countless spinoff series, like Disney has done with Star Wars? There's good reason to be worried, but there's also a reason to be hopeful as well.
Trust Me on This, Amazon Studios Owning James Bond Is Actually a Good ThingJames Bond
Sign in to your Collider account