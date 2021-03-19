Amazon has released a new clip from their highly-anticipated "terror anthology" series, Them, and it’s just enough to make you question sleeping with the lights on tonight. In this terrifying new sneak peek, we get a glimpse of what appears to be a ghost in the Emory family’s basement and terrifying doesn’t even begin to cover it.

Matriarch Lucky Emory (Deborah Ayorinde) and daughter Gracie (Melody Hurd) are in their ill-lit basement when the clip begins, and it’s clear things are about to get really intense in a bad way. Emory points to a dark corner of the room and admits she sees a woman, but Lucky and the audience don’t see a thing. (Why can kids always see ghosts before the rest of us?) After she points to the corner, Lucky slowly walks over and a figure eventually pops into frame — without a face.

The creep factor takes it up a notch when the figure appears to reach out to caress Lucky’s face before a super-sped-up montage with clips from the series starts rolling. It’s not certain if this figure is in a fact a ghost or a physical double — we’ve already noted the similarities between Them and Jordan Peele’s Us — so who and what this is is not a certainty. Is this new figure one of “them” or is “them” the all-white neighbors who clearly seem to have a problem with the Emory family moving into their neighborhood? Time will tell.

Amazon has been releasing all sorts of short terrifying clips from Them this past week on their official Twitter account, including one focusing on daughter Ruby Emory (Shahadi Wright Joseph). Ruby, while also in that not-so-chill basement, stares at a paint can before dipping her hand into it, covering her in stark white paint. While she is “dripping in fear” another montage kicks off with some ultra-creepy cheerleaders performing a bendy routine that’ll make your stomach drop.

Them debuted at SXSW earlier this week, and reviews of the first two episodes are already suggesting it’s one heck of a ride. IndieWire noted in their review that the show is off to a “promising start” and features thematic parallels to HBO hit Lovecraft Country. Them is executive produced by Lena Waithe and Little Marvin. The show stars Ayorinde, Hurd, Joseph, Ashley Thomas, Ryan Kwanten, Christopher Heyerdahl and Alison Pill.

Them lands on Amazon Prime on April 9. If you dare, check out the new clip from Them below. At your own risk, of course.

