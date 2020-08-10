Amazon Rebrands Twitch Prime as Prime Gaming; Here’s What It Means for Gamers

If you’ve bounced around Twitch for any amount of time now, you’ve surely heard a streamer or two reminding you to use your Twitch Prime sub. That meant that, since Amazon owns and operates Twitch, any Amazon Prime subscribers got a free Twitch subscription to use on whoever they want, once a month. The days of Twitch Prime are now gone as Amazon has rebranded the service to Prime Gaming, but the benefits are much the same.

Here’s what you need to know, courtesy of Amazon’s press release:

With today’s launch of Prime Gaming, Amazon Prime members can now enjoy tons of free, exclusive content for their favorite games every month. Prime members can claim new in-game content for Grand Theft Auto Online, Red Dead Online, Apex Legends, EA SPORTS FIFA 20, League of Legends, and more than 20 other popular PC, console, and mobile games, worth hundreds of dollars in value. Plus, they can claim a collection of PC games for free every month that are theirs to keep forever. This month’s more than 20 Free Games with Prime include SNK arcade classics SNK 40th ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION, METAL SLUG 2, and indie retro brawler Treachery in Beatdown City. Prime Gaming’s selection of in-game content and free PC games is always growing and rotating to stay fresh, with new items and free games added every month.

“Prime members already get the best of TV, movies, and music, and now we’re expanding our entertainment offerings to include the best of gaming,” said Larry Plotnick, GM, Prime Gaming. “We’re giving customers new content that makes playing their favorite games on every platform even better. So no matter what kind of games you love, and no matter where you play them, they’ll be even better with Prime Gaming.”

Thanks to agreements with many of the world’s biggest game publishers, including Riot Games, Roblox Corp., and Rockstar Games, Prime Gaming offers members incredible value every month, across a broad catalog of games. Prime members have access to content including exclusive skins for Apex Legends, a Player Pick Pack for EA SPORTS FIFA 20, and Exotic weapons and more for Destiny 2, and brand-new items for Roblox are coming later this month. To claim these Prime Gaming benefits, and many others, just log in with your Prime membership.

Amazon first launched gaming benefits in 2016 as Twitch Prime. Today, Prime Gaming brings more new content for more games than ever before, plus more free games, and a monthly Twitch channel subscription. Now the more than 150 million paid Prime members around the world can get even more value out of their Prime membership with the best of gaming.

And of course, this is all in addition to the many other shopping and entertainment benefits available with Prime. Members enjoy fast, free delivery on millions of Prime-eligible items, as well as free, two-hour grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market, along with exclusive savings, early access to deals, Prime Day, and so much more. Plus, members enjoy unlimited access to a vast collection of TV shows, movies, sports and more with Prime Video, ad-free listening of 2 million songs plus thousands of stations and playlists with Amazon Music, unlimited access to a free rotating selection of more than 1,000 books and magazines with Prime Reading, and free unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos.

Prime Gaming is included with Prime memberships and Prime Video subscriptions in over 200 countries and territories. Prime members can start claiming Prime Gaming content today. If you’re not a Prime member, learn more and start a 30-day free trial.

