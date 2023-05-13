Amazon Video is one of the leading streaming services in the world, so what's the deal with all the conspiracy-related content on there? Amazon Video not only produces loads of original movies and TV shows that premiere exclusively on their service, but they also house a plethora of great titles made by other studios. Both classics and overlooked gems are all over this streaming service, with the most overlooked properties being the site's overwhelming amount of conspiracy content. There's an ocean of strange alien documentaries, tons of Trump-related releases, new-age nonsense, and even more. It feels like there wouldn't be much of this type of content on a popular streamer like Amazon Video, but once you click on one movie out of morbid curiosity, the sea of related titles quickly becomes endless. What's the deal? Why does Amazon Video house all of this content?

For starters, Amazon Video just might be the best supporter of independent film out of all the major streaming services. Like their endless sea of conspiracy content, if you happen upon an indie drama or comedy on Amazon Video and start digging through the related titles, you won't find yourself circling back around to where you started very quickly. Simply put, Amazon Video sort of acts like a more refined YouTube. Indie filmmakers can go to Prime Video Direct, set up an account, and submit their movies to be approved and uploaded to the streaming service. From there, a small-time filmmaker's chances of having their content found and held in the spotlight are like that of an indie band's odds at success after uploading their record to Spotify. It's great that there are services like Amazon Video and Spotify that give independent artists the means to widely distribute their works, but they also don't guarantee success. That's when creative minds have to get crafty and find their audience, no matter how niche.

RELATED: The Craziest Conspiracy Theories About 'Nope'

Conspiracy Theories Are Bigger than Ever

Image via BBC

In the internet age, and especially in the last decade, conspiracy theories have seemed to take on popularity like never before. Websites like Reddit and Twitter have given people a platform to share their most fascinating and inspired ideas about the secrets of the world. It also goes without saying that with the presidency of Donald Trump, the term “fake news,” and general skepticism of widespread facts became something that even the President was running his mouth about. It’s no longer just that Paul McCartney is dead and was replaced by a lookalike or that the moon landing was faked, they go full science fiction nowadays. People are sure that the earth is flat and reptiles are running the government! Conspiracy theories are everywhere, and filmmakers know this.

Some filmmakers make movies to fulfill an artistic vision that has been eating away at them for their entire lives, and then there are filmmakers who make a particular type of movie because they know there’s a guaranteed audience for them. A movie might be seen by nobody and end up as a massive bomb, but it also might find the right audience and turn a huge profit. This is never the right reason to make a movie, but it’s likely the biggest reason that there is such a large amount of conspiracy-related content on Amazon Video. The filmmakers behind these projects don’t even have to necessarily believe the ideas that they’re spreading, but they might want to make a buck off of somebody that does. Someone who will find their film, press play, and eat up every bit of misinformation that they’re keeping alive. You might say that Amazon Video isn’t necessarily condoning these ideas by allowing these movies to appear on their service, they’re just a means for filmmakers to distribute their works. That being said, they’re also not taking action to stop a lot of harmful ideas from expanding.

Amazon Video Has a Sea of Trump Content

Image Via Fathom Events

Amazon Video is loaded with Trump-related documentaries, but The Truth Illusion just might be the Trumpiest. This film tries to make sense of what is true and what is fabricated in our modern day, particularly in 2020 when COVID first broke out. The Truth Illusion covers it all: outrage over the 2020 election results, disbelief in COVID case numbers, distrust in vaccines, 5G conspiracies, and a disgustingly large amount of mindless far-right folks chanting “USA.” The documentary even manages to land on aliens visiting Earth, but that’s only a footnote in terms of its buffet of conspiracies. If you’re looking for a wild documentary that has all sorts of gonzo far-right buffoonery, you’d be hard-pressed to find one that goes as far as this one.

There are also loads of narrative movies capitalizing on the idea of Trump as well. The Trump Prophecy is based on the true story of Mark Taylor, a firefighter struggling with PTSD. His experience becomes better “after having a revelation from God about a change coming in the United States, ” that change being Donald Trump. Taylor spreads the message, leading to an “international prayer movement of hope and patriotism.” Why do far-right folks act like "patriot" is one of the most popular words in the Bible?? Anyway, surprise, it’s an incompetent film in every way. The writing, cinematography, acting, and plot are all terrible. It’s so bizarre how many far-right people want to link Trump with Christianity, even though the guy’s actions couldn’t be farther from it.

Then there’s Trump vs The Illuminati, an animated film about a clone of Trump that escapes the destruction of our planet. Hundreds of years later, Trump’s clone returns to the human race to help battle the forces of the Illuminati. Aliens, Bigfoot, and the Devil all get caught up in the conflict. It’s a fever dream of an animated film that seems like it was made with free animation software and pumped out in a ridiculously short period of time. Every fantastical far-right fantasy that you can think of is probably in this movie. It’s a terrible, terrible trip.

Why Is There a Ton of New World Order Documentaries on Amazon Video?

Image Via Youtube

There’s also a boatload of content on new world order conspiracies. No, not next year's Captain America: New World Order, we're talking about supposed secret societies that control the planet's governments! Documentaries like The Coming Convergence warn modern humanity to brace themselves as the “last generation,” boasting end-times prophecies and a single world government to come.

If that doesn’t sound complicated enough, there's the simply titled Age of Deceit: Fallen Angels and the New World Order. This documentary claims that alien encounters, demonic possession, secret societies, and more lighthearted subjects are all united by a new world order, one that is attempting to create a one-world government. If that all sounds like a bucket of fun then you have 152 minutes to sit through, so buckle up. Then there’s everyone’s favorite new world order theory — reptilians! One of many documentaries found on Amazon Video that covers our supposed scaly overlords is Lizard People: The Truth About Reptilians. It runs the gamut on this conspiracy, from their ancient origins to the ways they “hide among us.”

Amazon Video's Biggest Conspiracy Market Is Alien Documentaries

Image Via Prism Pictures

It seems as though Amazon Video’s biggest conspiracy market would be in extraterrestrial content. Trust me, the streamer has no shortage of alien-related documentaries. While scouring the deep corners of the streaming service, you’re bound to come across an infinite number of these docs, but maybe the greatest in scope would be the ETs Among Us series. These films cover just about every bit of alien conspiracy that you might think of! You can be sure to be “educated” on abductions that have been covered up, alien telepathy, underwater alien bases, Mars’ similarities with the moon and Antarctica, and of course, humanity’s alien origins. It’s a lot.

Watching a series of documentaries on all of these subjects might sound like a bit much, so instead, you can fire up the overly worded Conscious Contact: Full Disclosure. This 70-minute documentary manages to cover UFOs, telepathy, humanity’s origins, and more in a much more concise runtime. If underwater alien bases sound like your bag, there’s always USO: Aliens and UFOs in the Abyss for you to check out. This documentary claims that our military is aware of extraterrestrial forces in our oceans, but rather than taking action against them, they’ve opted out to keep a close eye on them instead. I’m sure that the film’s director, Michael J. Long, sleeps very well at night. Alien Encounters in Ancient Times dives deeper into theories about early man and extraterrestrials’ long-running involvement with our planet (stick around for the constant hilarious CG renderings of alien activities).

If none of this sounds wild enough for you, then maybe Planet X Nibiru and the Anunnaki will do the trick. Here, famed author, paranormal researcher, and general conspiracy theorist Lloyd Pye brings the “earth-shattering news” that humanity is being genetically modified by aliens from another planet, a planet that is inbound for our solar system. In case you already forgot, which I’m sure you didn’t, that planet is called Planet X Nibiru. Phenomenal.

Amazon Video might not outwardly condone the sea of conspiracy content on its service, but by allowing harmful misinformation to be easily accessed, they aren’t condemning them either. While some of these documentaries and narrative films might seem harmless to those who watch them purely for the extremity of their extraterrestrial and reptilian ideas, there are loads of people out there who are susceptible to believing the content at hand. It can be funny to joke about conspiracies, but misleading theories about vaccines and election fraud are not to be taken lightly, and should not be easily thrown onto one of the biggest streaming services on the planet. Here’s hoping that Amazon does something about this sooner rather than later. That being said, if you ever find yourself in this corner of the service, then you better buckle up. You’re flying first class to Planet X Nibiru!