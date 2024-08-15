The Big Picture Get ready for a thrilling ride in Amber Alert starring Hayden Panettiere and Tyler James Williams.

Panettiere and Williams bring their experience and talent to this high-stakes film about a missing child.

Amber Alert hits theaters and Digital platforms on September 27.

At one point or another, we’ve surely all wanted to pull the “citizen’s arrest” card. Just us? Well, that dream will become a reality in the upcoming Lionsgate film, Amber Alert, when two regular people are put in the unbelievable position of stepping in to save a life. In the film’s debut trailer, viewers will watch as Hayden Panettiere (Heroes) and Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary) have the opportunity to make the world a better place and put a bad guy behind bars. Directed and penned by Kerry Bellessa (Immanence), audiences can expect to catch this high-stakes thrill ride in cinemas and on digital on September 27.

It’s a quiet day in suburbia when the unthinkable happens in the debut trailer for Amber Alert. A little girl is abducted right in front of her home, with the police immediately calling for an Amber Alert to go out. Meanwhile, Shane (Williams), a ride-share driver, is making small talk with his latest passenger, Jaqueline (Panettiere). The pair are ironically talking about Shane’s son when their phones go off, alerting them to the kidnapping. After spotting the abductor’s car at an intersection, the pair realize that the police won’t be able to respond in time and put themselves in the line of duty on what becomes an action-packed thrill ride to bring the missing child home safely.

Where You’ve Seen ‘Amber Alert’s Leading Players Before

In the industry before she hit double digits, Panettiere got her start in the mid-90s with a lead role in the soap opera, One Life to Live. In the early 2000s, she went on to hold a recurring role in Ally McBeal and was featured in iconic movies of the decade like Remember the Titans, Raising Helen, and Ice Princess, before joining the greatest franchise of all-time in Wes Craven’s Scream 4 as Kirby Reed — a role that she recently reprised in 2023’s Scream VI. Making waves in television most will recognize the star from her long-running performances in NBC’s Heroes and ABC’s Nashville.

Like his Amber Alert co-star, Williams also got his start in Hollywood when he was just a kid, guest starring on Saturday Night Live and Sesame Street before landing his breakthrough role as a young Chris Rock in Everybody Hates Chris. The actor’s credits in feature-length productions include The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Detroit, and Dear White People, although these days he’s most recognized for his role as Gregory Eddie in the award-winning series, Abbott Elementary.

You can check out the debut trailer for Amber Alert above and the poster below. You can catch Abbott Elementary and Nashville on Hulu for more of Williams and Panettiere.

