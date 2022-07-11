Apple TV+ unveiled today a trailer for Amber Brown. The kid- and family-friendly series is set to premiere later this month, and it centers around a whip-smart girl who has to deal with two major life changes at once: Her parents’ divorce and her best friend moving away. One way that she learns to deal with her newfound anxiety is through art, which the trailer suggests will be prominent across the 10-episode first season.

The trailer for Amber Brown highlights the light tone of the story: Even though it chronicles the title character living through difficult times, the trailer suggests she tries to keep it positive with the help of her supportive mother. Amber is played by Carsyn Rose, who previously had a recurring role in The Rookie. The fun and lovely mother is played by Sarah Drew, who starred in several seasons of long-running medical show Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. April Kepner. Judging by the trailer, the mother and daughter banter will certainly be one of the high points of the show.

In addition, the trailer reveals that Amber is witty and kind, which makes it impossible for everyone around her not to love her. She is quick to bond with a new best friend, has some laser-focused insights to give to her mother, and quickly learns how to deal with the new man who starts going out with her mother. At the same time, the girl seems to put a little too much expectation on her father’s impending visit, which might set her up for disappointment.

Image via Apple TV+

Amber Brown is based on a best-selling children’s novel series by author Paula Danziger, which sold over 10 million copies. Much like the books, the series aims to portray an unfiltered look at a girl finding her voice through art and music. Emmy nominee Bonnie Hunt (Cheaper by the Dozen) adapts the story both as writer and director.

The series also stars an ensemble cast that includes Darin Brooks (Blue Mountain State) as Max, Ashley Williams (How I Met Your Mother) as Pam, Michael Yo (Kevin Can Wait) as Philip and newcomer Liliana Inouye (The Slows) as Amber’s best friend Brandi Colwin.

Apple TV+ premieres Amber Brown on July 29.

You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: