Apple has given the green light to Amber Brown, a television series based on the children's book series by Paula Danziger. Bonnie Hunt (Jumanji, Life with Bonnie) will serve as both the creator and director for the program, which centers on Amber Brown, a young girl who finds herself through the arts in the wake of her parent's divorce. Carsyn Rose (The Rookie, The Big Show Show) will star as the title character.

Amber Brown will have an ensemble cast, with Sarah Drew (Grey's Anatomy) as Amber's mother Sarah, Darin Brooks (Blue Mountain State) as Max, and Liliana Inouye as Brandi. The character of Amber Brown is described as "an everykid who is going through what many children experience, and making sense of her new family dynamic through her sketches and video diary." Boat Rocker will produce the series for Apple, with Bob Higgins and Jon Rutherford (Dino Ranch, A Tale Dark and Grimm) executive producing the series for the studio.

Danziger's books have sold over ten million physical copies, and have appeared in over 53 countries. It's easy to see the appeal of Amber Brown for Apple, who is likely eager to develop some more content for this age group. Netflix has seen success with The Baby-Sitters Club, and Disney+ has also churned out several shows for this demographic, with The Mysterious Benedict Society and Diary of a Future President.

Apple has staked somewhat of a claim in the realm of family entertainment, with their most recent venture coming forth in Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bento Box Entertainment's Wolfboy and the Everything Factory. The streamer has also struck strong deals with Peanuts and Sesame Workshop, with Snoopy In Space and a forthcoming Fraggle Rock revival in the works, respectively. There is no release date yet for Apple TV+'s Amber Brown series.

