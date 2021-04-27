The cast of the 'Aquaman' sequel is already hard at work getting into ocean-fighting shape.

Amber Heard has shared a new image showing off her training regimen for Aquaman 2, following hot on the heels of a similar and very sweaty post from co-star Patrick Wilson. The blockbuster superhero sequel is set to commence production this summer and hit theaters in December of next year, so it’s doubtful that leading man Jason Momoa is chilling out eating cheeseburgers somewhere despite his lack of a training photo.

Plot details for James Wan’s second visit to Atlantis remain firmly under wraps, but based on how the first movie ended we’ve got a decent idea of where things could be headed. Momoa’s Arthur Curry finally embraced his destiny with Heard’s Mera by his side, but the mid-credits scene teased that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta has unfinished business with Aquaman, and it looks like he’ll be enlisting the help of Randall Park’s Dr. Stephen Shin to do it, with the latter looking to cement his reputation as a scene-stealer in both of Hollywood’s premiere comic book franchises after his turn as WandaVision’s Jimmy Woo.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Warner Bros. Plans to Release Up to 4 DC Movies a Year Starting in 2022 — in Theaters

Mera didn't have the most substantial of character arcs the first time around, so here’s hoping she'll get a little more agency the second time around instead of being the exposition expert turned love interest. However, surely the most pressing question surrounding Heard’s return is what accent she’ll decide to use, after Zack Snyder’s Justice League opted to ADR all of her dialogue to make Mera British for some reason.

So far, Game of Thrones star Pilou Asbaek is the only significant new addition to the cast of Aquaman 2, joining returning stars Momoa, Wilson, Heard, Abdul-Mateen II and Park, with Nicole Kidman and Temuera Morrison also set to reprise their roles as Queen Atlanna and Thomas Curry.

As the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever made, expectations are high for Aquaman 2, especially when the first installment surprised a lot of people by delivering a candy-colored blast of frequently bonkers and entertainingly ridiculous escapism, a far cry from the established DCEU aesthetic up to that point.

You can check out Heard’s training photo below, which indicates that core strength is just as important as never skipping leg day when it comes to swimming through the kingdom of Atlantis on a daily basis.

KEEP READING: Here’s a Full List of Upcoming DC Movies: From 'The Batman' to 'Aquaman 2'

Share Share Tweet Email

'House of the Dragon' Starts Production; HBO Releases Cast Photos at Table Read This is the first of many Game of Thrones spin-offs to start production.

Read Next