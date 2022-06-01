Following six weeks of testimony from witnesses for both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the seven-person jury in the defamation trial found the actress guilty of defamation. In the wake of this decision, Heard has released a statement stating her disappointment at the verdict.

In a lengthy statement posted on Twitter, the actress expressed profound sadness and disappointment. Heard blamed the influence and sway of her husband as a factor leading to the jury overlooking a “mountain” of evidence in her favor. The Texas-born actress also went on to state that this guilty verdict would be the catalyst in setting back women’s rights in the country. She concluded by stating her op-ed in the Washington Post was protected by her first amendment right to freedom of speech and citing the fact she had won in the UK.

The trial brought to the fore a troubled marriage between the movie stars who were married between 2015 and 2017. Depp sued Heard for $50 million in the Fairfax County of Virginia following her 2018 op-ed, where the actress described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”. Heard counter-sued Depp for $100 million citing statements made by Depp’s former attorney Adam Waldman in April 2019. Mr. Waldman called Ms. Heard’s accusations an "abuse hoax."

The verdict handed down by the jury followed three days of deliberations and reviewing of 100 plus hours of witness testimony. Depp was awarded $15 million in total, $10 million for compensatory damages, and $5 million for punitive damages. Given that punitive damages in the state of Virginia are capped at $350,000, the judge reduced the award to that amount. Heard was also awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

The actress was present in the courtroom for the reading of the verdict. Depp however was not as he is in the UK for the Jeff Beck concert. Check out Heard’s statement in full:

The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband. I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously. I believe Johnny's attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK. I'm sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American - to speak freely and openly.

