Following the success of the 2022 science fiction film Prey—which garnered favorable reviews from both critics and audiences alike—Amber Midthunder embarks on another feature, this time for an independent family drama film, Centurion: The Dancing Stallion, with a recently released trailer that showcases the actress portraying a young woman who discovers she has blood cancer that will soon prevent her from doing what she loves the most: horseback riding.

"Inspired by the incredible true story," Centurion: The Dancing Stallion follows a Latina college student, Ellissia, as she takes part in a Mexican horse riding competition and seems to rely on riding horses to temporarily escape her problems. After finding the right horse that can compete with the best horses in the competition—just as things were starting to go her way—she discovered that she has acute promyelocytic leukemia, or simply A.P.L., which will soon hinder her from pursuing her passion. Centurion, her horse, goes from being mistreated to becoming a celebrated champion while she is in the hospital receiving treatment. Having no idea that the last time she was on a horse would actually be her last time, the family drama tells the tale of hope, overcoming fear, and just life in general, whose "destiny can surprise us all."

Apart from Midthunder—who has several acting credits under her belt, including The Wheel and The Ice Road—the upcoming film also boasts an impressive cast ensemble, including the likes of Billy Zane (Titanic), Aramis Knight (Ms. Marvel), Michael Cimino (Love, Victor), Patricia De Leon (NCIS: Los Angeles), and Sal Lopez (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever). So with a splendid cast and a trailer that promises a tearful viewing experience, Centurion: The Dancing Stallion seems like a movie that will offer a good amount of drama and heartwrenching storytelling.

Directed by Emmy-nominated director of photography Dana Gonzales (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Centurion: The Dancing Stallion is written by Boon Collins (A Family Lost), with both Collins and Gonzales serving as the film's producers alongside Randolf Turrow and David Tanner. Further, Nancy White Gamble, George Gamble, and Rob Schneider serve as the forthcoming drama film's executive producers.

Centurion: The Dancing Stallion will be available digitally and through video-on-demand on April 25, 2023. You can watch the trailer and read the official synopsis below.