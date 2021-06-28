Plus, we try and get her to talk about Dan Trachtenberg’s secret ‘Predator’ movie…

With writer-director Jonathan Hensleigh’s The Ice Road now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to Amber Midthunder about making the action-thriller. The film is about a big-rig ice road driver (Liam Neeson) that must lead a rescue mission across a frozen ocean to save dozens of trapped minors in Northern Canada. It’s a race against time to save everyone from running out of oxygen, and as they drive across the frozen water, they have to content with thawing waters, a massive storm, and a threat no one saw coming. The Ice Road also stars Benjamin Walker, Marcus Thomas and Laurence Fishburne.

During the interview, Midthunder talked about why everyone loves watching Liam Neeson punch people in the face, why she wanted to be part of the film, what she knew about the ice road before getting involved, the TV series she’d like to guest star on, her thoughts on the way Legion ended, and if she misses playing Kerry Loudermilk. In addition, with rumors swirling that Midthunder will be starring in director Dan Trachtenberg’s secret Predator movie, I tried to get her to talk about it.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Laurence Fishburne on ‘The Ice Road,’ the ‘John Wick 4’ Script, and Paul Feig’s ‘The School for Good and Evil’

Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Amber Midthunder:

What TV series would she like to guest star on?

How often does she miss playing Kerry Loudermilk and making Legion?

What are her thoughts on the way Legion ended?

What was it about the script and story that excited her to be in The Ice Road?

Why do people love watching Liam Neeson punch people in the face?

What are her thoughts on Dan Trachtenberg….

Has she been talking to Trachtenberg about doing a movie together?

How much did she know about the ice road before getting involved?

Image via FX

Share Share Tweet Email

Liam Neeson on ‘The Ice Road’ and Watching the Original ‘Star Wars’ in Belfast in the 70s Neeson also talks about how he got his first acting job back in 1975.

Read Next

Steve Weintraub (9293 Articles Published) Steven Weintraub launched Collider in the summer of 2005. As Editor-in-chief, he has taken the site from a small bedroom operation to having millions of readers around the world. If you’d like to follow Steven on Twitter or Instagram, you can expect plenty of breaking news, exclusive interviews, and pictures of cats doing stupid things. More From Steve Weintraub