Amber Midthunder had one of the most impressive breakthrough performances of the decade so far in Prey, proving that she was worthy of taking on the legacy of an action franchise that had once starred Arnold Schwarzenegger. While anticipation was not exactly high for yet another Predator film—especially one that was released directly to Hulu—Midthunder gave a dynamic performance that displayed heroism at its purist. It was a great next step within an exciting career, as she had also proven to be standouts with her supporting turns on acclaimed television shows such as Legion, Reservation Dogs, and Banshee. However, Midthunder played two very different villains in Opus and Novocaine, suggesting that she should take on even more antagonistic roles in the future.

Amber Midthunder Is Terrifying in ‘Opus'

Opus is a satirical psychological thriller that centers on the journalist Ariel Ecton (Ayo Edebiri), who is invited with a group of reporters and influencers to meet the legendary musician Alfred Moretti (John Malkovich) as he prepares to release his latest album. What begins as a strange series of activities involving a dedicated group of followers begins to become violent cult activity, as Ariel recognizes that Moretti’s followers view him as a deity. Midthunder appears as the obsessive concierge Belle, who is tasked with following Ariel and tracking her every action. Although Opus is a film that often puts too fine a point on what it is satirizing, there is a great deal of suspense within the character of Belle because she is so mysterious. Ariel is occasionally able to talk with the other followers as she tries to understand what drives them to be so loyal to Moretti, but Belle offers little justification for why she has remained so unwavering in her support.

Midthunder’s physicality is used to great effect in Opus, and while she may not be particularly opposing due to her size, it becomes very creepy to see the way in which she can sneak upon her co-stars in shocking moments. It’s evident in Opus that Moretti tailors each of his followers to torment one of the guests in specific ways, and Belle proves to be the perfect guardian for Ariel; whether its silently appearing at her door or following her as she goes for a jog, Belle refuses to leave Ariel’s side, and never makes time for the type of social interactions that Moretti seems to enjoy. As with many horror films that attempt to coast on “vibes alone,” Opus is far scarier when it is more ambiguous about what could occur. There may be some particularly frightening moments towards the end that break out into ultraviolence, but the intrigue that surrounds Belle’s motivations, and her lack of personality, proves to be much more effective.

Amber Midthunder Inverts Romantic Comedy Cliches in ‘Novocaine'

Although on its surface it looks like just another post-John Wick action thriller, Novocaine is a surprisingly fun and heartfelt satire that pokes fun at the cliches in both revenge films and romantic-comedies. Midthunder stars as the kind-hearted bank employee Sherry, who begins a relationship with her boss Nathan (Jack Quaid), a man who cannot feel pain. Although it initially appears that Sherry has been kidnapped by bank robbers, it is revealed that she is actually in on the plan all along. It’s a twist that works because of the strong chemistry between Midthunder and Quaid early on, which suggested that their relationship was completely sincere; as a result of Midthunder’s tricky role, the audience is able to feel the same feelings of shock and heartbreak that Nathan does when he realizes the truth about the woman that he thought that he was in love with.

Midthunder is able to turn Sherry into a surprisingly complex character, as she attempts to take the moral high ground, despite having committed a series of crimes with her brother, Simon (Ray Nicholson). Despite the fact that she ends up betraying him in the end, Sherry shows signs of aggression and spontaneity within her defense of Nathan that suggest that she is capable of shocking behavior, if she is ever pushed in the right direction. Even if Novocaine ended up being a much smarter film than Opus, Midthunder’s performance still elevates it in the same way.