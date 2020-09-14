Amber Ruffin and Larry Wilmore Debut Peacock Late-Night Trailers, Release Dates

Goodness gracious, am I excited for Larry Wilmore and Amber Ruffin to topline their own Peacock late-night-styled weekly comedy shows. Wilmore is an absolute comedy legend, helping bring iconic shows like The Bernie Mac Show to the screen, while also hosting his own Comedy Central late night show The Nightly Show. Ruffin is a powerhouse of a writer/performer who demolishes every Late Night with Seth Meyers appearance she makes. Now, the two will be holding down Peacock’s late night (er, “stream whenever you want”) block of topical comedy. Wilmore comes to Peacock on Friday, September 18, and The Amber Ruffin Show comes a week later, Friday, September 25.

In the trailer for Wilmore, Wilmore brainstorms with, um, Wilmore to find the appropriate title for his new show (personal favorite: I’ll Stop Talking When It Stops Happening with Larry Wilmore), before settling on the simplicity of his own name. In the trailer for The Amber Ruffin Show, Ruffin’s joyful monologue guides us through some of her best Seth Meyers appearances, while promising the kinds of comedy we’ll see in her new show. Both shows will air new installments every week in half-hour blocks, featuring interviews, sketches, monologues, and the tackling of today’s issues. And I, simply, cannot wait these two to contribute to the late night space (even if I choose to stream it at, like, 10am the following day).

Wilmore debuts Friday, September 18, and The Amber Ruffin Show debuts Friday, September 25, both on Peacock. Check out their official trailers and synopses below. And here’s Wilmore speaking candidly on that controversial The Office episode he guest-starred on.

Emmy Award-winning producer, actor and comedian Larry Wilmore is bringing his distinct voice to streaming with a new weekly special series. WILMORE. Larry will have real discussions with high profile people from all different backgrounds including sports, politics and entertainment. Each episode will not only cover the election but will also engage in the important conversations of the week. It will be funny, sometimes serious, potentially awkward and most definitely honest. Larry Wilmore (who has an overall production deal with Universal TV), Jo Miller, Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch, David Miner and Michael Rotenberg serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Jax Media and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

