The series is set to return by the end of this month.

Peacock’s late-night series The Amber Ruffin Show is coming back sooner than you think. Initially beginning its second season in October 2021, the show took a winter break in December and is set to return by the end of February. The Amber Ruffin Show will pick up on its eighth episode of the second season.

Ruffin made history as the first African American woman to write for a late-night talk show in the US when she began her stint on Late Night with Seth Myers. She formed a quick friendship with the host, and she appeared in a number of sketches and recurring segments for the show, most notably ‘Amber’s Minute of Fury’, addressing infuriating subjects, and Myer’s ‘Jokes Seth Can’t Tell’ segment, which saw Ruffin and fellow writer Jenny Hagel deliver risky jokes that Myers couldn’t as a straight, white male. Along with hosting her own talk show now, Ruffin still writes for Myers and appears in segments addressing race and topical issues.

The Amber Ruffin Show showcases’ Ruffin’s smart and snarky attitude as she charmingly takes on the weekly news. Collider’s own Adam Chitwood hailed the show as “one of the best new late-night shows in recent memory”, a sentiment clearly shared by audiences and critics. The Amber Ruffin Show is the first late-night show on streaming to receive an Outstanding Writing on a Variety Series nomination at the Primetime Emmy Awards. Ruffin has also been the recipient of multiple Writer’s Guild of America nominations.

THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW -- "September 25, 2020" Episode 101 -- Pictured: (l-r) Amber Ruffin, Tarik Davis -- (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/Peacock)

“We are so excited to be back with all-new episodes of The Amber Ruffin Show!” Ruffin stated, “Each show is a new reason to be grateful and have a margarita.” Ruffin, Myers, Hagel each act executive producers for the late-night show, alongside Mike Shoemaker. Hagel acts as head writer for the show, with staff including Ruffin, Corin Wells, Ian Morgan, Nnamdi Ngwe, Mike Poole, Patrick Rowland, Zackery Stephens, Michael Harriot, Erica Buddington, and Jill Twiss. Season one, made up of thirty-five episodes, is currently available to stream, alongside the first seven episodes of season two.

New episodes of the critically-acclaimed talk show are heading to the streamer on Friday, February 25. The show will air weekly on the platform.

