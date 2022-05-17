Michael Bay's high octane 2022 action-thriller movie Ambulance is making its way to Digital later this month with 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD versions coming next month. Ambulance was released in April 2022 and is the latest movie from Bay.

The story of the movie follows veteran Will Sharp, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Candyman) who is in desperate need of money to pay for his wife's medical expenses. With no other option, he turns to his adoptive brother Danny, played by Jake Gyllenhaal (End of Watch), a career criminal who is plotting a bank robbery, for help. A career criminal, When the heist goes wrong, the pair hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop and paramedic named Cam, played by Eiza González (Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw) onboard. The pair attempt to evade police capture as they drive through Los Angeles, just trying to get home while the police are trying to both bring them in and save the wounded officer.

The new releases of the movie will include all-new bonus content, including six new featurettes that will break down the chase of the movie and the aerial shots seen throughout the film as well as a tribute to first responders as the actors learned more about the profession through filming Ambulance.

Below is the full list of the featurettes that will be included in the Ambulance Digital, Blu-Ray, and DVD releases as well as their official descriptions.

BAYHEM – "Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza González, and crew discuss what it's like to work on a Michael Bay set as viewers watch the legend himself masterfully conduct the mayhem."

The Digital release of Ambulance is set to arrive on May 23, with the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD versions of the movie releasing on June 14.

