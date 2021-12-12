Whether you like him or not, most film fans are at least somewhat familiar with Michael Bay. The director is mostly known for making movies that are high on explosions and low on decent screenwriting. These films include The Rock, Bad Boys, and Transformers. Even though his movies are not usually loved by critics, they almost always make money at the box office and since Bay is one of the most commercially successful directors in the world, he won't stop making movies anytime soon. Bay's next feature film will be a little different, however. In November 2020, it was announced the divisive director will tackle a high-stakes action thriller called Ambulance, which TV writer Chis Fedak (Chuck) adapted as a remake of a single-location Danish film from 2005 called Ambulancen .

Several directors have already tried to take on this script, including Australian director Phillip Noyce (Salt) and Israeli directing duo Navot Paphsbado and Aharon Keshales (ABCs of Death 2), but Bay's involvement has finally got the project off the ground. Not to mention that Jake Gyllenhaal (Nightcrawler), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman), and Eiza González (Baby Driver) are all part of the lead cast.

This guide seeks to answer questions you may have about Ambulance including when the movie will release, who is part of the supporting cast, and what the plot entails.

RELATED: 7 Underrated Jake Gyllenhaal Movies You Don't Want to Miss

Watch the First Trailer for Ambulance:

The first trailer premiered on August 25, 2021, at Universal's CinemaCon presentation and was released publicly two months later. The footage features much of the fast-paced, over-the-top thrills that have become commonplace for Bay while still focusing on the emotional performances of Gyllenhaal and Abdul-Mateen.

Image via Universal

Ambulance will be released in theaters on February 18, 2022. Universal hasn't confirmed whether or not the film will receive a theaters-only release, but that's likely the case since Gyllenhaal said at their 2021 CinemaCon presentation, “I fervently believe there will always be a theater audience for great big movies like Ambulance.”

Ironically, this film will come out the same weekend as the long-delayed video game movie Uncharted starring Gyllenhaal's Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Tom Holland. Which film will make more money at the box office? We'll just have to wait and find out.

Ambulance will also hit theaters two months after another major motion picture starring Abdul-Mateen: The Matrix Resurrections. If audiences respond positively to his new version of the iconic mentor character Morpheus, then that could generate more hype for Ambulance.

Who is in the 'Ambulance' Supporting Cast?

Image via Universal

Even though Ambulancen focused on four characters in a single location, Bay has cast other actors for his remake who will likely appear in other locations besides the ambulance. Nevertheless, some of these actors are still well known and may play significant roles in this new film, which is why they shouldn't be overlooked.

Devon Long (Doom Patrol), Garret Dillahunt (Army of the Dead), A Martinez (Longmire), Keir O'Donnell (Wedding Crashers), Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant), Mose Ingram (The Queen's Gambit), and Jose Pablo Cantillo (Crank). D.C. rapper Wale will also appear in the film, although his role is yet to be determined.

As of this moment, the only two actors in this cast who have character names are Long and Cantillo, who will respectively play William Wallace and Jesus. We don't know how minor or major these roles are or if these actors even appeared in the trailer.

When Did 'Ambulance' Start Filming?

Image via Universal

Ambulance began filming in Los Angeles on January 11, 2021. Many cast and crew members, including González, were spotted wearing face masks in compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

At the end of the next month, Bay shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram. He is seen on a dolly filming a dangerous-looking stunt where the ambulance crashes into multiple police cars. The caption reads as follows:

Filming my new movie. I'm the guy in black on the dolly. We do these controlled but dangerous looking shots. It takes a great crew to make these shots possible. Knowing the physics involved and catch cars. At the end, everyone was safe. This phone video makes it look scarier than it was in person.

Considering that no injuries were reported after the filming of this stunt, it most likely turned out to be a success. According to Olivia Stambouliah, one of the movie's other supporting actors, filming for Ambulance officially wrapped on March 17, 2021.

What is the Plot of 'Ambulance'?

Image via Universal

The official website for Ambulance features a lengthy plot synopsis, which is as follows:

Over one day across the streets of L.A., three lives will change forever. In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay, decorated veteran Will Sharp (Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman, The Matrix Resurrections), desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn’t—his adoptive brother Danny (Oscar® nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, Zodiac, Spider-Man: Far From Home). A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife’s survival on the line, Will can’t say no. But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Baby Driver) onboard. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen.

While this synopsis isn't too far from what's depicted in the trailer, it also isn't too far from the original film's premise. The only major differences are that in the Danish film, the two main characters, Frank and Tim, are biological brothers who are trying to get the money needed for their mother's surgery whereas, in this remake, the two main characters, Danny and Will are adoptive brothers who are trying to get the money needed for the surgery of Will's wife. Dylan O'Brien (The Maze Runner) was originally in talks to play Will, but those talks must've fallen through since according to THR, the part was rewritten to allow for more casting options. Not to mention Abdul-Mateen could only take this role because of a production delay for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. At least the movie will still have two great actors that can work off of each other.

KEEP READING: Stanley Tucci Explains Why Working With Michael Bay Is Like "Making an Independent Film with a Lot of Money"

Even Build-A-Bear Is Ready to Enter ‘The Matrix’ Yes, this bear knows kung fu.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email